  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. WPG Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3702   TW0003702007

WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3702)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiaries World Peace Industrial Co., Ltd. announces that Board of Directors approved the issuance of new shares from distributable earnings

06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 15:23:26
Subject 
 On behalf of WPG subsidiaries World Peace Industrial Co.,
Ltd. announces that Board of Directors approved the
issuance of new shares from distributable earnings
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/22
2.Source of capital increase funds:Capital increase by earnings
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
No
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
 issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
 capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):
NT$700,000,000 and 70,000,000 shares
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:N/A
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:N/A
7.Par value per share:NT$10
8.Issue price:N/A
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:N/A
10.Number of shares publicly sold:N/A
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:Allot all shares to the sole institutional shareholder,
WPG Holdings Limited
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:N/A
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
Same as the original common shares
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
Replenish working capital
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

WPG Holdings Limited published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
