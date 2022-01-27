WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPG ELECTRONICS (HK) LIMITED announces Board of Directors resolved to acquiring the right-of-use asset

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): Unit 2B, Westlink, Tuen Mun Town Lot No.544 on Siu Lang Shui Road, Area 49, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/27 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: Transaction unit amount:178,354 sq. ft Unit price:USD100.3 per sq. ft Total transaction price:USD17,887,020.4 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):WESTLINK INVESTMENTS, non-related parties 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer:N/A 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):N/A 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: Terms of delivery or payment: Lease period is from 2022/2/1 to 2027/1/31, rental monthly payment according to the contract Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important stipulations: None 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: Deciding on this transaction: price negotiation based on market conditions Reference basis for the decision: appraisal report Decision-making department:Board of Directors of WPG ELECTRONICS (HK) LIMITED 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price: Centaline Surveyors Limited:HKD139,340,000 SHENZHEN WORLDUNION APPRAISAL (SHANGHAI) CO.,LTD:HKD144,390,000 11.Name of the professional appraiser: Centaline Surveyors Limited:Pamela W.I. Lam SHENZHEN WORLDUNION APPRAISAL (SHANGHAI) CO.,LTD:Zhang Xiao Yin, Zhang Yong 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: Pamela W.I. Lam:HKIS Member:3017�FRICS Register:0851936 Zhang Xiao Yin:3220020231 Zhang Yong:3120030077 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:No 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:N/A 17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A 18.Name of the CPA:N/A 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A 20.Broker and broker's fee: broker:CBRE Limited broker's fee:Charge by service item 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: Corporate strategic planning and demand for the long-term layout 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:No 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:N/A 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:N/A 29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None