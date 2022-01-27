Log in
    3702   TW0003702007

WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3702)
  Report
WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPG ELECTRONICS (HK) LIMITED announces Board of Directors resolved to acquiring the right-of-use asset

01/27/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/27 Time of announcement 17:50:36
Subject 
 On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPG ELECTRONICS (HK) LIMITED
announces Board of Directors resolved to acquiring the
right-of-use asset
Date of events 2022/01/27 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): Unit 2B, Westlink, Tuen Mun Town Lot
No.544 on Siu Lang Shui Road, Area 49, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/27
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction unit amount:178,354 sq. ft
Unit price:USD100.3 per sq. ft
Total transaction price:USD17,887,020.4
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):WESTLINK INVESTMENTS, non-related parties
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Terms of delivery or payment: Lease period is from 2022/2/1 to 2027/1/31,
rental monthly payment according to the contract
Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important stipulations: None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Deciding on this transaction: price negotiation based on market conditions
Reference basis for the decision: appraisal report
Decision-making department:Board of Directors of WPG ELECTRONICS (HK) LIMITED
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
Centaline Surveyors Limited:HKD139,340,000
SHENZHEN WORLDUNION APPRAISAL (SHANGHAI) CO.,LTD:HKD144,390,000
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
Centaline Surveyors Limited:Pamela W.I. Lam
SHENZHEN WORLDUNION APPRAISAL (SHANGHAI) CO.,LTD:Zhang Xiao Yin, Zhang Yong
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
Pamela W.I. Lam:HKIS Member:3017�FRICS Register:0851936
Zhang Xiao Yin:3220020231
Zhang Yong:3120030077
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:No
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:
broker:CBRE Limited
broker's fee:Charge by service item
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Corporate strategic planning and demand for the long-term layout
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

WPG Holdings Limited published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
