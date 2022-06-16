Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  WPG Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    3702   TW0003702007

WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3702)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
56.50 TWD   -0.53%
05:13aWPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPG Investment Co., Ltd. announces important resolutions of Board of Directors (exercised rights of Shareholders' Meeting)
PU
06/15WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary World Peace Industrial Co., Ltd. announces Chairman re-elected by Board of Directors
PU
06/15WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary announces Board of Directors (exercised rights of shareholders' meeting) resolved to release Directors from Non-Compete Restriction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPG Investment Co., Ltd. announces important resolutions of Board of Directors (exercised rights of Shareholders' Meeting)

06/16/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/16 Time of announcement 16:50:38
Subject 
 On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPG Investment Co., Ltd.
announces important resolutions of Board of Directors
(exercised rights of Shareholders' Meeting)
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/16
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Approved 2021 deficit compensation.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

WPG Holdings Limited published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:12:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 835 B 28 060 M 28 060 M
Net income 2022 12 713 M 427 M 427 M
Net Debt 2022 91 111 M 3 063 M 3 063 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,55x
Yield 2022 6,83%
Capitalization 94 867 M 3 189 M 3 189 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 5 409
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
WPG Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 56,50 TWD
Average target price 52,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -7,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fu Hai Yeh General Manager & Director
Hsing Wen Yuan Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wei Hsiang Huang Chairman
Jih Tsan Huang Independent Director
Yung Hong Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED7.41%3 189
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-17.24%443 724
NVIDIA CORPORATION-43.81%413 838
BROADCOM INC.-21.83%212 695
INTEL CORPORATION-26.35%158 027
QUALCOMM, INC.-28.35%146 754