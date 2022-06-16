WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPG Investment Co., Ltd. announces important resolutions of Board of Directors (exercised rights of Shareholders' Meeting)
06/16/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Provided by: WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Date of announcement
2022/06/16
Subject
On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPG Investment Co., Ltd.
announces important resolutions of Board of Directors
(exercised rights of Shareholders' Meeting)
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/16
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Approved 2021 deficit compensation.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
