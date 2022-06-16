WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPG Investment Co., Ltd. announces important resolutions of Board of Directors (exercised rights of Shareholders' Meeting)

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/16 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Approved 2021 deficit compensation. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:N/A 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None