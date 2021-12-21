Log in
    3702   TW0003702007

WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3702)
WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPI International (South Asia) Pte. Ltd. announces Shareholders Meeting resolved to merge with subsidiary World Peace International Pte. Ltd.

12/21/2021 | 06:20am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/21 Time of announcement 19:10:20
Subject 
 On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPI International (South Asia)
Pte. Ltd. announces Shareholders Meeting resolved to
merge with subsidiary World Peace International Pte. Ltd.
Date of events 2021/12/21 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g., merger, spin-off, acquisition, or
share transfer):merger
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/21
3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name
of the other company participating in the merger or consolidation, newly
established company in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares
are taken assignment of):
WPI International (South Asia) Pte. Ltd., the surviving company
World Peace International Pte. Ltd., the dissolved company
4.Counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger
or consolidation, company taking assignment of the spin-off, or counterparty
to the acquisition or assignment of shares):
World Peace International Pte. Ltd.
5.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes
6.Relationship between the counterparty and the Company (investee company in
which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%), and
explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire, or take assignment
of the shares of, an affiliated enterprise or related person, and whether it
will affect shareholders' equity:
Surviving company and dissolved company are WPG 100%-owned subsidiaries.
The purpose of the merger is to streamline organizational structure, it
shall not affect shareholders' equity.
7.Purpose/objective of the merger and acquisition:
Streamline organizational structure and integrate group resources.
8.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition:
Streamline organizational structure, integrate group resources and
reduce operating costs.
9.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings
per share:None
10.Merger closing procedure, including payment time and method for
consideration:NA
11.Type of merger consideration and source of funds:NA
12.Share exchange ratio and basis of its calculation:NA
13.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued an unreasonable
opinion regarding the transaction:NA
14.Name of the CPA, law or securities firm:NA
15.Name of the CPA or lawyer:NA
16.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
17.Independent expert's report on the reasonableness of the share exchange
ratio and the cash or other assets paid to the shareholders (1.The method,
principles, or calculations adopted for determination of the public tender
offer price, and comparison with the market-value method, cost method, and
discounted cash flow method commonly used internationally; 2.comparison of
the financial condition, profit status, and price-to-earnings ratio of the
subject company with those of TWSE or GTSM listed companies in the same
industry; 3.if a price appraisal report of an appraisal organization is
taken into account in the public tender offer price, the opinion shall
specify the content and conclusion of the appraisal report; and 4.if assets
or shares of the subject company, or of the surviving company in the case of
a merger, are listed as collateral in the tender offeror's financing
repayment plan, the opinion shall disclose the collateralization terms, and
assessment of the impact on the financial and operational soundness, of the
subject company or of the surviving company of the merger.):NA
18.Scheduled timetable for consummation:2022/01/01
19.Matters related to assumption by the existing company or new company of
rights and obligations of the extinguished (or spun-off) company:
WPI International (South Asia) Pte. Ltd. shall assume the rights and
obligations of World Peace International Pte. Ltd. starting from record date.
20.Basic information of companies participating in the merger:
The main business of WPI International (South Asia) Pte. Ltd. and World
Peace International Pte. Ltd. are holding company.
21.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value of the
business and assets planned to be assigned to the existing company or new
company; the total number and the types and volumes of the shares to be
acquired by the split company or its shareholders; matters related to the
reduction, if any, in capital of the split company) (note: not applicable
other than where there is announcement of a spin-off):NA
22.Conditions and restrictions on future transfers of shares resulting from
the merger and acquisition:None
23.Post merger plan (including 1.willingness to continue operating the
business of the company, and the content of plans to that effect; 2.if any,
dissolution of the company; its delisting from an exchange (or OTC market);
material changes in its organization, capital, business plan, financial
operations, or production; or any other matter of material significance that
would affect the company's shareholder equity):NA
24.Other important stipulations:None
25.Other important matters concerning the merger and acquisition:NA
26.Whether the directors have any objection to the present transaction:No
27.Information regarding directors with personal interest (name of natural
person director or name of legal person director and its representative,
material interest of the director or the legal person represented by the
director (including but not limited to form of actual or expected investment
in another company in the merger, shareholding, transaction price,
participation in the subject company's business or otherwise, and other
terms of investment), reason for recusal or otherwise, details of recusal,
and reason for a resolution for or against the merger proposal):NA
28.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
29.Details on change of business model:NA
30.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:None
31.Source of funds:NA
32.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

WPG Holdings Limited published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 11:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
