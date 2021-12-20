WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPI Investment Holding (BVI) Company Limited announces important resolutions of General Meeting
12/20/2021 | 04:30am EST
Provided by: WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/12/20
Time of announcement
17:19:28
Subject
On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPI Investment Holding (BVI)
Company Limited announces important resolutions of
General Meeting
Date of events
2021/12/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2021/12/20
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:N/A
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:N/A
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Set the New Constitution of the Company.
(2)Change of country of incorporation to Singapore.
(3)The name of the company be changed to WPI Investment Holding Company Pte.
Ltd.
(4)Elected Mike Chang, Libra Yao, CHAI KIM YIN as Directors.(The term will
take effect on the effective date of the change of country of incorporation
to Singapore)
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
