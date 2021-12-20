Log in
    3702   TW0003702007

WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3702)
  Report
WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPI Investment Holding (BVI) Company Limited announces important resolutions of General Meeting

12/20/2021 | 04:30am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/20 Time of announcement 17:19:28
Subject 
 On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPI Investment Holding (BVI)
Company Limited announces important resolutions of
General Meeting
Date of events 2021/12/20 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2021/12/20
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:N/A
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:N/A
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Set the New Constitution of the Company.
(2)Change of country of incorporation to Singapore.
(3)The name of the company be changed to WPI Investment Holding Company Pte.
Ltd.
(4)Elected Mike Chang, Libra Yao, CHAI KIM YIN as Directors.(The term will
take effect on the effective date of the change of country of incorporation
to Singapore)
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

WPG Holdings Limited published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 09:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 762 B 27 360 M 27 360 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 72 007 M 2 586 M 2 586 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,60x
Yield 2021 8,52%
Capitalization 85 296 M 3 063 M 3 063 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 5 409
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
WPG Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 50,80 TWD
Average target price 47,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -7,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fu Hai Yeh General Manager & Director
Hsing Wen Yuan Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wei Hsiang Huang Chairman
Jih Tsan Huang Independent Director
Yung Hong Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED18.41%3 063
NVIDIA CORPORATION112.95%695 025
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.53%565 263
BROADCOM INC.45.02%262 158
INTEL CORPORATION1.61%205 872
QUALCOMM, INC.16.06%198 016