WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPI Investment Holding (BVI) Company Limited announces important resolutions of General Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2021/12/20 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:N/A 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:N/A 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:N/A 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Set the New Constitution of the Company. (2)Change of country of incorporation to Singapore. (3)The name of the company be changed to WPI Investment Holding Company Pte. Ltd. (4)Elected Mike Chang, Libra Yao, CHAI KIM YIN as Directors.(The term will take effect on the effective date of the change of country of incorporation to Singapore) 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None