WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary World Peace Industrial Co., Ltd. announces the record date of 2021 dividend distribution and the distribution of 2022 Q1 profit
06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Provided by: WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
15:21:40
Subject
On behalf of WPG subsidiary World Peace Industrial Co.,
Ltd. announces the record date of 2021 dividend
distribution and the distribution of 2022 Q1 profit
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/22
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
2021 Cash dividend NT$2,460,447,425.
2021 Stock dividend NT$700,000,000, par value NT$10.
Not to distribute dividends of 2022 Q1 profit.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Ex-rights and Ex-dividend record date of 2021 dividend distribution:2022/7/1
WPG Holdings Limited published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:34:03 UTC.