WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary World Peace Industrial Co., Ltd. announces the record date of 2021 dividend distribution and the distribution of 2022 Q1 profit

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/22 2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: 2021 Cash dividend NT$2,460,447,425. 2021 Stock dividend NT$700,000,000, par value NT$10. Not to distribute dividends of 2022 Q1 profit. 3.Any other matters that need to be specified: Ex-rights and Ex-dividend record date of 2021 dividend distribution:2022/7/1