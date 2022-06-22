Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. WPG Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3702   TW0003702007

WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3702)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary World Peace Industrial Co., Ltd. announces the record date of 2021 dividend distribution and the distribution of 2022 Q1 profit

06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 15:21:40
Subject 
 On behalf of WPG subsidiary World Peace Industrial Co.,
Ltd. announces the record date of 2021 dividend
distribution and the distribution of 2022 Q1 profit
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/22
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
2021 Cash dividend NT$2,460,447,425.
2021 Stock dividend NT$700,000,000, par value NT$10.
Not to distribute dividends of 2022 Q1 profit.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Ex-rights and Ex-dividend record date of 2021 dividend distribution:2022/7/1

Disclaimer

WPG Holdings Limited published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:35aWPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiaries World Peace Industrial Co., Ltd. announces that Board ..
PU
03:35aWPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary World Peace Industrial Co., Ltd. announces the record da..
PU
03:35aWPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary World Peace Industrial Co., Ltd. announces important res..
PU
06/21WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiaries announces Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2..
PU
06/21WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary announces Board of Directors (exercised rights of shareh..
PU
06/21WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiaries announces that Board of Directors resolved not to dist..
PU
06/21WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiaries Silicon Application Corp., Yosun Industrial Corp., Asi..
PU
06/21WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiaries announces the record date of dividend distribution
PU
06/21WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiaries announces that Board of Directors approved the issuanc..
PU
06/21WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiaries announces important resolutions of Board of Directors ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 835 B 28 055 M 28 055 M
Net income 2022 12 713 M 427 M 427 M
Net Debt 2022 91 111 M 3 062 M 3 062 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,38x
Yield 2022 6,97%
Capitalization 93 020 M 3 127 M 3 127 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 409
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
WPG Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 55,40 TWD
Average target price 52,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fu Hai Yeh General Manager & Director
Hsing Wen Yuan Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wei Hsiang Huang Chairman
Jih Tsan Huang Independent Director
Yung Hong Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED5.32%3 127
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-17.89%434 412
NVIDIA CORPORATION-43.67%397 637
BROADCOM INC.-25.06%201 364
INTEL CORPORATION-26.74%151 158
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-18.58%138 505