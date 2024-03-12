WPG (TWSE:3702) Attend Investor Conference Held by KGI SECURITIES Today

2024/03/12

WPG announces 2023 Fourth Quarter consolidated sales of NT$183.09 billion hitting second highest quarterly record for the period, operating income was NT$3.023 billion, +2% QoQ. Under the one-time recognition for disposal of part of the investment profits, net income and EPS hitting record high, achieved NT$3.515 billion and NT$2.09, respectively.

2023 Fourth Quarter key financial indicators Return on Equity (ROE) was 17.1%, Return on Working Capital (ROWC) was 8.1%.

The reasons for the above revenue growth is the downstream customers invest in networking and peripheral equipment and AI ​​server business gradually grows. In addition, North America and Southeast Asia customers have put into production driving the demand.

For 2024 First quarter, based on an exchange rate assumption of NT$31 to the U.S. dollar, WPG forecasts consolidated revenue of NT$160 billion to NT$170 billion, gross margin of 3.7% to 3.9%, operating margin of 1.5 % to 1.7%, net income of NT$0.9 billion to NT$1.21 billion, EPS of NT$0.54 to NT$0.72.

WPG is actively engaged in the field of ESG and has once again rated A by MSCI this year. It has been rated A for two consecutive years after the rating was raised to A in 2023, demonstrating the high recognition from international rating agencies for WPG's commitment to ESG sustainable management.

Driven by 5G commercialization and IoT trends, application solutions in power, Automotive and IoT related field continue to increase, laying solid foundation for future growth in sales. To provide better value-added service and increase market share, 55 application solutions were provided to our customers, including fields in Power (15), Smart Home (11), Automotive (8), Industrial (7), Consumer (4), Computer and related applications (3), Smart City (2), Wearable Devices (2), Networking(2), Medical (1), focusing on 30W Flyback Auxiliary Power Platform, 100W car air conditioning circulation fan, 240w high efficiency GaN power supply, self-driven semi-active bridge rectifier, semiconductor power supply, low power battery IPC, FOC washing machine motor driver, matter thread wireless module, automotive LED driver 4-channel evaluation kit, high-precision combined positioning system P-Box solution, electric tailgate, buck regulators and power management, miniaturized photovoltaic energy management, gaming visual equation, data loggers for the cold chain, OP-Pascia-Ubuntu desktop system…etc.

Table: WPG Holdings Ltd. Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 (In brief)

Units：NT$million

Income Statement (year ended December 31, 2023) Balance Sheet (December 31, 2023) Item Amount Item Amount Operating revenues 671,888 Current Assets 273,029 Cost of Goods Sold (646,502) Accounts receivables 130,915 Gross Profit 25,386 Inventories 103,539 Operating Expenses (14,991) Other assets 41,341 Operating income 10,395 Total Assets 314,371 Non-op Expenses (113) Current Liabilities 205,284 Profit Before Tax 10,282 Current Borrowing 101,879 Tax (2,084) Accounts payables 86,012 Minority & Others (88) LT Liabilities 20,369 Profit After tax 8,109 Total Liabilities 229,727 EPS - Common Stock (Note1) 4.59 Common Stock 16,791 Note1：Based on weighted average outstanding shares. Total Equity 84,644

Cash Flow Statement (year ended December 31, 2023) Item Amount Income before Income Tax 10,282 Change in NWC 3,270 Operating cash inflow /(outflow) 16,204 Investment cash inflow /(outflow) 4,027 Change in Financial Debt (8,740) Cash Dividends (6,864) Financing cash inflow /(outflow) (15,977) Cumulative translation adjustments (407) Net Cash 3,847 Beginning cash balance 17,950 Ending cash balance 21,796

IR contacts：Cliff Yuan/ Zoe Peng

Tel：886-2-2191-0068 ext.85268/ext.85262

Email address: ir@WPGholdings.com

Corporate website: www.WPGholdings.com