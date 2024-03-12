WPG (TWSE:3702) Attend Investor Conference Held by KGI SECURITIES Today

2024/03/12

WPG announces 2023 Fourth Quarter consolidated sales of NT$183.09 billion hitting second highest quarterly record for the period, operating income was NT$3.023 billion, +2% QoQ. Under the one-time recognition for disposal of part of the investment profits, net income and EPS hitting record high, achieved NT$3.515 billion and NT$2.09, respectively.

2023 Fourth Quarter key financial indicators Return on Equity (ROE) was 17.1%, Return on Working Capital (ROWC) was 8.1%.

The reasons for the above revenue growth is the downstream customers invest in networking and peripheral equipment and AI ​​server business gradually grows. In addition, North America and Southeast Asia customers have put into production driving the demand.

For 2024 First quarter, based on an exchange rate assumption of NT$31 to the U.S. dollar, WPG forecasts consolidated revenue of NT$160 billion to NT$170 billion, gross margin of 3.7% to 3.9%, operating margin of 1.5 % to 1.7%, net income of NT$0.9 billion to NT$1.21 billion, EPS of NT$0.54 to NT$0.72.

WPG is actively engaged in the field of ESG and has once again rated A by MSCI this year. It has been rated A for two consecutive years after the rating was raised to A in 2023, demonstrating the high recognition from international rating agencies for WPG's commitment to ESG sustainable management.

Driven by 5G commercialization and IoT trends, application solutions in power, Automotive and IoT related field continue to increase, laying solid foundation for future growth in sales. To provide better value-added service and increase market share, 55 application solutions were provided to our customers, including fields in Power (15), Smart Home (11), Automotive (8), Industrial (7), Consumer (4), Computer and related applications (3), Smart City (2), Wearable Devices (2), Networking(2), Medical (1), focusing on 30W Flyback Auxiliary Power Platform, 100W car air conditioning circulation fan, 240w high efficiency GaN power supply, self-driven semi-active bridge rectifier, semiconductor power supply, low power battery IPC, FOC washing machine motor driver, matter thread wireless module, automotive LED driver 4-channel evaluation kit, high-precision combined positioning system P-Box solution, electric tailgate, buck regulators and power management, miniaturized photovoltaic energy management, gaming visual equation, data loggers for the cold chain, OP-Pascia-Ubuntu desktop system…etc.

Table: WPG Holdings Ltd. Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 (In brief)

Units：NT$million

Income Statement

(year ended December 31, 2023)

Balance Sheet

(December 31, 2023)

Item

Amount

Item

Amount

Operating revenues

671,888

Current Assets

273,029

Cost of Goods Sold

(646,502)

Accounts receivables

130,915

Gross Profit

25,386

Inventories

103,539

Operating Expenses

(14,991)

Other assets

41,341

Operating income

10,395

Total Assets

314,371

Non-op Expenses

(113)

Current Liabilities

205,284

Profit Before Tax

10,282

Current Borrowing

101,879

Tax

(2,084)

Accounts payables

86,012

Minority & Others

(88)

LT Liabilities

20,369

Profit After tax

8,109

Total Liabilities

229,727

EPS - Common Stock (Note1)

4.59

Common Stock

16,791

Note1：Based on weighted average outstanding shares.

Total Equity

84,644

Cash Flow Statement

(year ended December 31, 2023)

Item

Amount

Income before Income Tax

10,282

Change in NWC

3,270

Operating cash inflow /(outflow)

16,204

Investment cash inflow /(outflow)

4,027

Change in Financial Debt

(8,740)

Cash Dividends

(6,864)

Financing cash inflow /(outflow)

(15,977)

Cumulative translation adjustments

(407)

Net Cash

3,847

Beginning cash balance

17,950

Ending cash balance

21,796

IR contacts：Cliff Yuan/ Zoe Peng

Tel：886-2-2191-0068 ext.85268/ext.85262

Email address: ir@WPGholdings.com

Corporate website: www.WPGholdings.com

