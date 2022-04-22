Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. WPG Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3702   TW0003702007

WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3702)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-20
56.10 TWD   +0.18%
02:58aWPG : To update the non-prosecution decision towards our employees regarding the investigation conducted by Investigation Bureau on March 31, 2021.
PU
04/11WPG : Announces WPG March 2022 Revenue Report
PU
04/11WPG Holdings Limited Announces Consolidated Revenue Results for the Month and First Quarter Ended March 2022
CI
WPG : To update the non-prosecution decision towards our employees regarding the investigation conducted by Investigation Bureau on March 31, 2021.

04/22/2022 | 02:58am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/22 Time of announcement 14:52:56
Subject 
 To update the non-prosecution decision towards our
employees regarding the investigation conducted by
Investigation Bureau on March 31, 2021.
Date of events 2022/04/22 To which item it meets paragraph 19
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/22
2.Cause of occurrence:
On March 31st , 2021, Investigation Bureau, Ministry of Justice searched
Vice President Scott Lin's office and Executive Assistant Kathryn Chen's
office desk. The investigation is conducted towards employees' personal
behavior and has received non-prosecution decision. Although there is no
effect on the Company's finances and business as the investigation is
conducted towards employees' personal behavior, the Company announces
this information to inform our stakeholders including investors that the
investigation has been closed.
3.Countermeasures:Not Applicable
4.Effect on the Company's finances and business: There is no effect on the
Company's finances and business as the investigation is conducted towards
employees' personal behavior and has received non-prosecution decision
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

WPG Holdings Limited published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
