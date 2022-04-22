WPG : To update the non-prosecution decision towards our employees regarding the investigation conducted by Investigation Bureau on March 31, 2021.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/22 2.Cause of occurrence: On March 31st , 2021, Investigation Bureau, Ministry of Justice searched Vice President Scott Lin's office and Executive Assistant Kathryn Chen's office desk. The investigation is conducted towards employees' personal behavior and has received non-prosecution decision. Although there is no effect on the Company's finances and business as the investigation is conducted towards employees' personal behavior, the Company announces this information to inform our stakeholders including investors that the investigation has been closed. 3.Countermeasures:Not Applicable 4.Effect on the Company's finances and business: There is no effect on the Company's finances and business as the investigation is conducted towards employees' personal behavior and has received non-prosecution decision 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None