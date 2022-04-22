WPG : To update the non-prosecution decision towards our employees regarding the investigation conducted by Investigation Bureau on March 31, 2021.
04/22/2022 | 02:58am EDT
Provided by: WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Date of announcement
2022/04/22
Subject
To update the non-prosecution decision towards our
employees regarding the investigation conducted by
Investigation Bureau on March 31, 2021.
Date of events
2022/04/22
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/22
2.Cause of occurrence:
On March 31st , 2021, Investigation Bureau, Ministry of Justice searched
Vice President Scott Lin's office and Executive Assistant Kathryn Chen's
office desk. The investigation is conducted towards employees' personal
behavior and has received non-prosecution decision. Although there is no
effect on the Company's finances and business as the investigation is
conducted towards employees' personal behavior, the Company announces
this information to inform our stakeholders including investors that the
investigation has been closed.
3.Countermeasures:Not Applicable
4.Effect on the Company's finances and business: There is no effect on the
Company's finances and business as the investigation is conducted towards
employees' personal behavior and has received non-prosecution decision
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
