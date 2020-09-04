TIDMWPP

04 September 2020

4 September 2020

WPP PLC ("WPP")

Acquisition

WPP acquires Velvet Consulting

Paris, 4 September 2020: WPP announces today that Wunderman Thompson has acquired Velvet Consulting, a leading French customer experience consultancy.

By combining marketing, data science and technology, Velvet Consulting enables its clients to better understand and communicate with consumers to deliver business growth.

The acquisition supports WPP's wider strategic transformation, a key part of which is investment in technology services. In particular, Velvet Consulting's expertise in omni-channel consumer engagement further strengthens WPP's end-to-end marketing and technology consulting services in France.

From strategy through to technology implementation, Velvet Consulting provides a fully-integrated global consulting approach to help businesses become more client-centric by combining marketing, data, digital, technology and creativity. Velvet's technology partners include Adobe and Salesforce.

Founded in 2004 by Fabienne Magot and Robert Picarel, Velvet Consulting has offices in Paris and Toulouse, employing 200 people. Its clients include L'Oréal, Sephora, Schneider Electric, Fnac Darty, La Poste Group, Pierre Fabre and Sanofi.

