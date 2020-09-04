WPP : Buys Velvet Consulting for Undisclosed Sum

By Adria Calatayud

WPP PLC said Friday that its Wunderman Thompson unit has acquired Velvet Consulting, a French customer-experience consultancy, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition supports WPP's strategic transformation and strengthens the group's end-to-end marketing and technology-consulting services in France, the London-based advertising company said.

Founded in 2004, Velvet Consulting combines marketing, data science and technology to help clients to better understand and communicate with consumers to deliver business growth, WPP said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com