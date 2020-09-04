Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WPP Group    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP GROUP

(WPP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/04 03:00:19 am
623.3 GBX   -0.43%
02:25aWPP : Buys Velvet Consulting for Undisclosed Sum
DJ
02:16aWPP : Acquisition
DJ
02:10aWPP : acquires Velvet Consulting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WPP : Buys Velvet Consulting for Undisclosed Sum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 02:25am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

WPP PLC said Friday that its Wunderman Thompson unit has acquired Velvet Consulting, a French customer-experience consultancy, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition supports WPP's strategic transformation and strengthens the group's end-to-end marketing and technology-consulting services in France, the London-based advertising company said.

Founded in 2004, Velvet Consulting combines marketing, data science and technology to help clients to better understand and communicate with consumers to deliver business growth, WPP said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WPP GROUP
02:25aWPP : Buys Velvet Consulting for Undisclosed Sum
DJ
02:16aWPP : Acquisition
DJ
02:10aWPP : acquires Velvet Consulting
PU
09/02AT&T Weighs Sale of Digital Ad Business -- WSJ
DJ
09/02WPP : World's largest kiwifruit marketer Zespri appoints WPP global integrated t..
PU
09/01AT&T Explores Potential Sale of Xandr Digital Ad Unit, Sources Say
DJ
08/31TV Makers Seek Cut From Streaming Ads -- WSJ
DJ
08/30TV Manufacturers Seek to Capture a Bigger Share of Streaming Ad Market
DJ
08/28WPP : Buy rating from UBS
MD
08/28WPP : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 614 M 12 764 M 12 764 M
Net income 2020 612 M 812 M 812 M
Net Debt 2020 1 577 M 2 094 M 2 094 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 4,22%
Capitalization 7 623 M 10 105 M 10 120 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 101 000
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart WPP GROUP
Duration : Period :
WPP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 766,29 GBX
Last Close Price 626,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Julian Read Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
John Terence Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP GROUP-41.23%10 105
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-32.99%11 588
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-25.69%8 061
CYBERAGENT, INC.52.56%7 055
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-22.68%6 999
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC-24.43%4 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group