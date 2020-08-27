Log in
WPP Shares Climb as It Says the Worst of the Crisis Is Likely Over

08/27/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

By Alexandra Bruell

WPP PLC shares jumped Thursday after the ad holding company reinstated its dividend and said the impact of the coronavirus crisis in the second quarter wasn't as bad as it had feared.

WPP, which owns GroupM and VMLY&R, reported global revenue of GBP2.3 billion ($3 billion) in the second quarter. Like-for-like revenue, which strips out the effects of acquisitions and disposals, fell 15% in the quarter. Like-for-like revenue was down just under 10% in the U.S., compared with declines of over 23% in the U.K. and India.

"We had a resilient performance in a challenging environment," WPP Chief Executive Officer Mark Read said on an earnings call. "The second quarter was slightly better than we had expected, and significantly better than some of the worst-case scenarios we had looked at back in March."

WPP restarted its dividend program with an interim payment of 10 pence a share. The company had suspended dividend payments and withdrew its financial guidance for the year in March, citing the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

WPP said it is cautiously optimistic that the worst of the crisis is over.

"Assuming there is no second wave nor major lockdowns, the second quarter is expected to be the toughest period of the year, although we remain cautious on the speed of recovery," Mr. Read said in a statement.

Shares in WPP were up 6% at $43.75 in morning U.S. trade.

For the entire first half, profit before tax was down 44% at GBP276 million. Diluted earnings per share were down 45% at 15.4 pence. Goodwill impairments and other write-downs for the first half totaled GBP2.74 billion, driven by impairments at agencies Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R, as Covid-19 led to higher discount rates used to value future cash flows, a lower profit base in 2020 and a lower industry growth rate, the company said.

WPP won a significant amount of business in the first half, including work from Intel Corp., HSBC Holdings PLC and Unilever in China, Mr. Read said.

GroupM underperformed other parts of WPP's business as many large advertisers reduced their media spending in the quarter. Compared with public-relations firms, for example, the ad-buying group's revenue is highly dependent on how much clients spend on media.

Before the pandemic, WPP had embarked on a three-year turnaround plan after taking large account losses and concluding that the business had become unwieldy. The company merged a number of agencies and completed the sale of 60% of data unit Kantar last year.

Write to Alexandra Bruell at alexandra.bruell@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.07% 328.05 Delayed Quote.-43.98%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.25% 49.41 Delayed Quote.-17.21%
UNILEVER N.V. 0.62% 50.02 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
WPP GROUP 6.47% 664.4 Delayed Quote.-41.49%
Financials
Sales 2020 9 567 M 12 613 M 12 613 M
Net income 2020 569 M 750 M 750 M
Net Debt 2020 1 588 M 2 094 M 2 094 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 3,98%
Capitalization 7 589 M 10 005 M 10 005 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 106 786
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart WPP GROUP
Duration : Period :
WPP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 745,20 GBX
Last Close Price 624,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Julian Read Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
John Terence Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP GROUP-41.49%10 005
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-33.60%11 560
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-26.36%8 374
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-22.47%7 069
CYBERAGENT, INC.51.51%6 808
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC-22.62%4 780
