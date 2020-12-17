Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WPP plc    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP PLC

(WPP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

British mid-caps gain for fourth day as Brexit trade deadline looms

12/17/2020 | 12:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy, in London

(Reuters) -London's mid-cap index rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday with investors believing the UK and European Union would bridge the gaps to a post-Brexit trade deal, while advertising firm WPP jumped after an upbeat sales forecast.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 gained 1% as the European Union's chief negotiator said progress had been made.

The Bank of England said it was ready to tolerate an inflation spike in the event of a trade deal not being reached but kept its stimulus unchanged.

"The (Monetary Policy) Committee continues to assume that a free trade deal will be agreed and ratified in time for it to come into effect immediately after the transition period ends on 31 December," said Daniel Vernazza, chief international economist at UniCredit Bank in London.

"While progress has been made in the negotiations and we continue to expect a deal to be done before year-end, there is no white smoke yet."

The gridlocked negotiations have made investors anxious about economic growth in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered business activity this year. A deal would ensure the goods trade that makes up half of annual EU-UK commerce remains free of tariffs beyond Dec. 31.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gave up early gains to dip 0.3%, weighed down by losses in consumer staples. Meanwhile, U.S. stock indexes climbed to a peak on optimism about fiscal stimulus. [.N]

WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, rose 4.2% after saying it expected net sales to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, a year earlier than expected.

SSP Group, the owner of Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza snack chains, dropped about 2.7% as it issued a grim sales outlook.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Medha Singh


© Reuters 2020
All news about WPP PLC
12:14pBritish mid-caps gain for fourth day as Brexit trade deadline looms
RE
12:04pEUROPE : European shares up for fourth session on stimulus, vaccine optimism
RE
11:09aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
10:11aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise to Records on Stimulus Bets
DJ
09:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher on Stimulus Bets
DJ
09:38aWPP : BofA Securities Upgrades WPP to Neutral From Underperform
MT
09:10aClimate change turns up the heat on ad industry
RE
08:57aU.S. Stock Futures Rise on Stimulus Bets
DJ
07:04aWPP : Accelerating Growth
BU
07:01aWPP : Andrew Thorn Appointed EVP, Head of Planning for Ogilvy Health
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 714 M 13 193 M 13 193 M
Net income 2020 -2 092 M -2 842 M -2 842 M
Net Debt 2020 1 760 M 2 391 M 2 391 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,71x
Yield 2020 3,54%
Capitalization 9 512 M 12 832 M 12 918 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 101 000
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart WPP PLC
Duration : Period :
WPP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 802,78 GBX
Last Close Price 782,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 66,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Julian Read Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
John Terence Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP PLC-26.66%12 832
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-20.59%13 917
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA2.45%12 360
AUTOHOME INC.23.75%11 790
WEIBO CORPORATION-4.10%10 066
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.4.33%9 400
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ