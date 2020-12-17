Log in
WPP PLC

(WPP)
British mid-caps rise on Brexit deal hopes

12/17/2020
(Reuters) - London's mid-cap index rose on Thursday as investors awaited a post-Brexit trade deal to avoid a messy exit for the UK from the European Union, while higher oil prices helped lift the commodity-heavy FTSE 100.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, rose 0.3% and looked set to gain for a fourth straight session.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 added 0.4% as oil prices hit a nine-month high after a fall in U.S. inventory and on optimism over a U.S. stimulus package. [O/R]

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell were among the biggest boosts to the index.

The European Union's chief executive said Brexit talks have moved closer to sealing a new trade deal but it was still unclear if they would succeed with just over two weeks left for Britain's transition period out of the bloc to expire.

All eyes will be on a Bank of England meeting later in the day where the central bank is expected to keep its policy unchanged.

WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, jumped 2.7% after saying it expected to return to its 2019 level of net sales by 2022.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 9 714 M 13 167 M 13 167 M
Net income 2020 -2 092 M -2 836 M -2 836 M
Net Debt 2020 1 760 M 2 386 M 2 386 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,71x
Yield 2020 3,54%
Capitalization 9 512 M 12 832 M 12 893 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 101 000
Free-Float 93,7%
Technical analysis trends WPP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 802,78 GBX
Last Close Price 782,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 66,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Julian Read Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
John Terence Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP PLC-26.66%12 832
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-21.53%13 831
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA2.45%12 513
AUTOHOME INC.23.03%11 722
WEIBO CORPORATION-9.04%9 548
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.4.72%9 435
