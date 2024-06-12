KERV, the leader in AI-powered video analysis, performance and monetization, and CMI Media Group (CMI), the global healthcare media strategy agency and part of WPP (NYSE: WPP), today announced a groundbreaking new video attention partnership. CMI’s portfolio of major pharmaceutical clients can now access KERV’s market-leading, next-generation online video, display, and connected TV (CTV) advertising technology, along with KERV’s proprietary Active Attention Index scoring and metrics to drive enhanced engagement and optimize towards deterministic attention-based performance for their video advertising campaigns.

This pharma-first partnership gives CMI clients automated and efficient paths to navigate the complexities of audience engagement and regulatory compliance while turning static videos into interactive, immersive stories to engage both consumer and HCP audiences.

With the added reporting and optimization capability of KERV’s “Active Attention Index,” which measures the quality of deterministic user actions and true intent as they engage with KERV-powered online videos. CMI is the first media agency to provide pharmaceutical industry clients granular yet comprehensive insights into the video creative elements that drive audience engagement and inform optimal campaign performance.

CMI clients can now access:

KERV’s AI platform, which simplifies and automates the creative creation and approval process and ensures adherence with content nuances and legal parameters at scale.

A simple, fast, and efficient path to a curated supply of KERV’s interactive creative ad inventory allowing them to deliver highly engaging, educational or conversion-based campaigns across online video, display, and CTV, capturing viewers on all screens.

Enhanced reporting through KERV’s Active Attention Index. Buyers can access 20+ key metrics – including interactions, hovers, clicks, scene saves, conversions and time spent – to target and optimize campaigns towards qualified audience segments that are leaned-in and spending time interacting with a brand’s video.

“By integrating precision targeting, advanced automation capabilities, cutting-edge interactive units, and enhanced attention-based video optimizations, we will set new benchmarks for excellence in pharmaceutical marketing,” said Toby Katcher, SVP of Video Investment, CMI Media Group. “Together, we are charting a path towards greater efficiency, effectiveness, and impact in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape.”

“The ability to tap into automation technology to streamline the communication of vital information within the healthcare sector is a game-changer,” said Jay Wolff, Chief Revenue Officer at KERV Interactive. “By harnessing the power of KERV technology combined with CMI’s deep healthcare industry expertise, we can enhance the effectiveness of video advertising campaigns while ensuring that compliance, consumer engagement and scaled performance are not mutually exclusive.”

About KERV

KERV Interactive is the leader in AI-powered video analysis, performance and monetization. Using patented recognition and correlation technology, our pixel-edge technology captures metadata across every frame in any video, allowing us to identify, analyze and match objects with contextually relevant advertising experiences. These immersive and shoppable solutions empower consumers to learn, explore, and transact through dynamic video, creating deeper relationships and real business outcomes for the world's leading brands and publishers.

For more information, please visit www.kerv.ai.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service global media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group’s core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world’s top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry’s best places to work.

