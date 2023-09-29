(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Shore Capital raises Land Securities to 'hold' (sell)

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Rentokil Initial price target to 710 (690) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Barclays raises M&G price target to 200 (190) pence - 'underweight'

----------

Barclays raises Compass price target to 2,350 (2,300) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts WPP to 'neutral' - price target 885 pence

----------

JPMorgan raises Marks & Spencer price target to 170 (150) pence - 'underweight'

----------

Bank of America cuts Diageo price target to 3,600 (3,800) pence - 'buy'

----------

UBS cuts Melrose Industries price target to 620 (665) pence - 'buy'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

UBS cuts SSP Group price target to 325 (345) pence - 'buy'

----------

UBS raises Man Group price target to 295 (280) pence - 'buy'

----------

UBS cuts Jupiter Fund price target to 90 (109) pence - 'sell'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts Ceres Power price target to 510 (540) pence - 'buy'

----------

RBC cuts Close Brothers price target to 1,100 (1,150) pence - 'outperform'

----------

JPMorgan raises Mitchells & Butlers price target to 217 (213) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Jefferies raises TI Fluids price target to 175 (170) pence - 'buy'

----------

Bank of America cuts Wizz Air price target to 3,500 (4,300) pence - 'buy'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Barclays cuts Kerry price target to 110 (115) EUR - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays cuts Bank of Ireland price target to 13.50 (14.20) EUR - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays cuts AIB price target to 5.80 (6.10) EUR - 'equal weight'

----------

