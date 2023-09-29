(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Shore Capital raises Land Securities to 'hold' (sell)
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Rentokil Initial price target to 710 (690) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Barclays raises M&G price target to 200 (190) pence - 'underweight'
----------
Barclays raises Compass price target to 2,350 (2,300) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts WPP to 'neutral' - price target 885 pence
----------
JPMorgan raises Marks & Spencer price target to 170 (150) pence - 'underweight'
----------
Bank of America cuts Diageo price target to 3,600 (3,800) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS cuts Melrose Industries price target to 620 (665) pence - 'buy'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
UBS cuts SSP Group price target to 325 (345) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS raises Man Group price target to 295 (280) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS cuts Jupiter Fund price target to 90 (109) pence - 'sell'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Ceres Power price target to 510 (540) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC cuts Close Brothers price target to 1,100 (1,150) pence - 'outperform'
----------
JPMorgan raises Mitchells & Butlers price target to 217 (213) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Jefferies raises TI Fluids price target to 175 (170) pence - 'buy'
----------
Bank of America cuts Wizz Air price target to 3,500 (4,300) pence - 'buy'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Barclays cuts Kerry price target to 110 (115) EUR - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays cuts Bank of Ireland price target to 13.50 (14.20) EUR - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays cuts AIB price target to 5.80 (6.10) EUR - 'equal weight'
----------
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.