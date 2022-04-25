Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. WPP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP PLC

(WPP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/25 07:03:03 am EDT
1005.00 GBX   -0.64%
06:49aKantar to Acquire Blackwood Seven, Accelerating Marketing ROI Technology Roadmap
BU
05:26aAd group WPP moves into logistics with e-commerce arm Everymile
RE
04:09aWPP : expands into end-to-end ecommerce with the launch of 'Everymile'
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kantar to Acquire Blackwood Seven, Accelerating Marketing ROI Technology Roadmap

04/25/2022 | 06:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kantar, the world’s leading data-driven analytics and brand consulting company today announces it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Blackwood Seven, the Copenhagen, Denmark-based marketing measurement and optimisation company. The transaction is anticipated to complete by the end of April. The move cements Kantar’s position as a market-leader in marketing ROI measurement; a market forecast to be valued at $3 billion by 2024 (17% CAGR1), and accelerates the firm’s plans to bring a Unified Marketing Measurement solution to its global client base. Operationally, the Blackwood Seven team will join Kantar’s Analytics Practice, led by Chris Petranto. Today’s announcement represents Kantar’s sixth acquisition since Bain Capital took a majority shareholding in December 2019.

Founded in 2013 by Henrik Hasselbalch Busch, Thomas Bertelsen and former CEO Carl Erik Kjærsgaard, Blackwood Seven is a leading provider of marketing effectiveness and planning solutions. They offer highly scalable, AI-powered, cookie-less unified marketing measurement globally. Their advanced analytics produce marketing ROI insights at a granular level, enabling marketers to optimise their investments and predict business outcomes. Powered by the Hamilton.AI platform, which continually learns from the effects of past media investments, their solutions model a multitude of scenarios to create future media plans down to an individual publisher level. Sophisticated modelling, which accounts for synergies between channels, macroeconomic factors and competitor activity, allows marketers to make better informed decisions. Continuously refreshed data inputs also facilitate real-time planning and in-flight campaign optimisation.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ted Prince, Chief Product Officer at Kantar, said: “Kantar’s well-established credentials in ROI analysis are bolstered significantly by the addition of Blackwood Seven’s technology solution. Clients, including Honda, Suncorp and Telenor, already use their solution for budget setting, competitor analysis, reducing customer acquisition cost, measuring brand equity and minimising customer churn. The move will give Kantar’s global roster of clients access to the more granular analytics it provides, alongside the strategic guidance we are known for.”

Prince continues: “Today’s marketers need a solution that brings together insights for both strategic and tactical/in-flight decision-making, and that is futureproofed against cookie deprecation and privacy legislation. We see this driving marketing ROI budgets towards Unified Marketing Measurement solutions in the future. Blackwood Seven’s unique AI-powered product is a leader in this space, and the team has an impressive track record of winning and retaining clients. We are excited to welcome them into our Analytics Practice.”

Henrik Hasselbalch Busch, CEO, Blackwood Seven, added: “Blackwood Seven’s solution gives marketers a way to bring granularity and depth to measuring the effects of their marketing investments, answering the need for a solution to guide both strategic and tactical decisions. Kantar is uniquely placed to scale the offer and enable more businesses around the world to benefit from its many applications.”

Commercial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

-Ends-

About Kantar: Kantar is the world’s leading evidence-based insights and consulting company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks, our innovative analytics and technology, we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.

1 Forrester estimate, Q1 2022


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WPP PLC
06:49aKantar to Acquire Blackwood Seven, Accelerating Marketing ROI Technology Roadmap
BU
05:26aAd group WPP moves into logistics with e-commerce arm Everymile
RE
04:09aWPP : expands into end-to-end ecommerce with the launch of 'Everymile'
PU
04/14EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : U.S. Gains to Lift Europe; ECB Awaited
DJ
04/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The Nasdaq 100 drops again on inflation jitters
04/11Goldman Sachs Downgrades WPP to Neutral From Buy
MT
04/11ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : London Stock Exchange, American Express, KeyCorp, Nvidia, T.Rowe..
04/11Goldman Sachs Lowers WPP To Neutral From Buy, Cuts PT
MT
04/04European ADRs Nudge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
04/04WPP PLC : Security operations
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WPP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 944 M 14 061 M 14 061 M
Net income 2022 880 M 1 130 M 1 130 M
Net Debt 2022 1 616 M 2 076 M 2 076 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 11 138 M 14 311 M 14 311 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 109 382
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart WPP PLC
Duration : Period :
WPP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 1 011,50 GBX
Average target price 1 269,22 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Julian Read Chief Operating Officer
John Terence Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WPP PLC-9.65%14 311
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.7.83%16 255
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-2.03%15 847
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-6.41%13 793
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.75%12 417
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.-33.02%9 234