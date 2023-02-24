SocGen cuts Burberry; BofA cuts WH Smith

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Thursday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

UBS raises WPP price target to 1,320 (1,225) pence - 'buy'

----------

SocGen raises WPP price target to 1,420 pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays raises WPP price target to 1,250 (1,200) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Citigroup raises InterContinental Hotels price target to 5,000 (4,800) pence - 'sell'

----------

Credit Suisse cuts Mondi price target to 1,475 (1,600) pence - 'underperform'

----------

SocGen cuts Burberry to 'hold' (buy) - price target 2,715 (2,670) pence

----------

Bank of America raises Next to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 7,800 (6,000) pence

----------

Bank of America raises BAE Systems price target to 1,015 (910) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises SSE price target to 2,343 (2,189) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan raises Rolls-Royce price target to 90 (70) pence - 'underweight'

----------

Credit Suisse cuts Anglo American price target to 3,250 (3,400) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Bank of America cuts Anglo American price target to 3,200 (3,400) pence - 'neutral'

----------

JPMorgan raises Anglo American price target to 3500 (3400) pence - 'overweight'

----------

----------

RBC raises HSBC price target to 775 (750) pence - 'outperform'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Bank of America cuts WH Smith to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 1815 (1900) pence

----------

JPMorgan raises Spectris price target to 3,300 (3,100) pence - 'neutral'

----------

JPMorgan raises Howden Joinery Group target to 610 (580) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Barclays raises Howden Joinery Group target to 800 (715) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays raises Hikma Pharma price target to 1,700 (1,650) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

