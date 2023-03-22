Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. WPP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP PLC

(WPP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:52:01 2023-03-22 am EDT
959.60 GBX   +1.10%
08:35aWPP Acquires Data-Driven Influencer Marketing Agency Goat
BU
07:58aStocks lower, pound up as rate decisions loom
AN
05:18aWPP buys London-based influencer marketing agency Goat for GroupM
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WPP Acquires Data-Driven Influencer Marketing Agency Goat

03/22/2023 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WPP (NYSE: WPP) today announces the acquisition of Goat, one of the world’s leading influencer marketing agencies.

Goat specialises in data-led end-to-end influencer marketing campaigns grounded in performance and measurement and was founded by Arron Shepherd, Nick Cooke, and Harry Hugo in 2015. Goat drives authentic brand engagement while integrating targeted paid media to reach the right audience and achieve industry-leading results. The company’s 150+ staff across three global offices have helped to grow some of the biggest brands in the world, including Dell, Beiersdorf, Meta, Tesco, Uber, EA, Natura and Augustinus Bader, delivering best-in-class social and influencer campaigns. Since its founding, Goat has tracked the performance of over 50,000 influencer channels and over 250,000 pieces of content.

In recent years, Adweek recognised Goat as Europe’s fastest-growing agency while The Drum awarded it Social Media Agency of the Year and LinkedIn named it one of its top companies.

Goat will join GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, and merge with its influencer marketing solution INCA to create the industry’s first truly global influencer marketing agency with more than 300 employees in over 30 markets around the world. The combined entity – which will go to market as Goat – will operate as part of GroupM Nexus, the world’s leading media performance organisation with more than 9,000 expert practitioners.

As part of GroupM Nexus, Goat will support GroupM’s strategy to help clients drive growth through performance with the scale and expertise to help global brands activate campaigns anywhere in the world. Enhanced by GroupM’s partnerships with the world’s largest social and commerce platforms, proprietary technology, and deep global expertise, Goat will provide GroupM and WPP clients with industry-leading global, cross-channel, and data-driven influencer marketing capabilities.

Christian Juhl, Global CEO, GroupM, said: “Influencer marketing is an exciting growth area for our business and one in which our clients are looking for globally scaled and outcomes-driven capabilities. The addition of Goat to GroupM as part of GroupM Nexus gives us the ability to deliver accountable, cross-channel, and data-driven influencer solutions for clients anywhere in the world. Combined with the exceptional talent at INCA, we expect Goat to play a critical role in helping us define the next era of media at GroupM.”

Arron Shepherd, Founder and CEO, Goat, said: “We couldn't be happier to be joining WPP and GroupM to bring our leading global influencer marketing and digital solutions to some of the best brands in the world. We are delighted to combine forces with the amazing talent at INCA to deliver even better value for our clients all over the world.”

Mark Read, CEO, WPP, said: “Influencer marketing is a key growth priority for the industry and for WPP. Our clients are increasingly planning budgets at a global scale and require partners that have the global reach to help deliver, whilst driving engagement and impact at a local level. Goat’s proven track record in the influencer marketing space paired with GroupM’s record of excellence will continue to build on our unparalleled expertise in this area.”

Goat becomes the latest in a series of acquisitions that form part of WPP’s accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach. These include 3K Communications, Fēnom Digital, Diff, Passport, JeffreyGroup and Newcraft in the last six months alone, in addition to the acquisition of influencer marketing agency Village Marketing in February 2022.

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

About GroupM

GroupM is the world’s leading media investment company with a mission to create a new era of media where advertising works better for people. Responsible for more than $60 billion in annual media investment, according to COMvergence, the company innovates, differentiates, and generates sustained value for clients wherever they do business. GroupM’s portfolio includes agencies Mindshare, Wavemaker, EssenceMediacom and mSix&Partners, as well as Choreograph (Data & Technology), GroupM Nexus (Cross-Channel Performance & Activation), and GroupM Investment. Discover more at www.groupm.com.

About Goat

Goat is a global award-winning agency delivering niche content, to niche audiences, at scale. The company works with leading brands to drive competitive advantage and digital transformation using influencers as a performance media channel.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WPP PLC
08:35aWPP Acquires Data-Driven Influencer Marketing Agency Goat
BU
07:58aStocks lower, pound up as rate decisions loom
AN
05:18aWPP buys London-based influencer marketing agency Goat for GroupM
AN
04:50aStocks red as UK inflation stays in double-digits
AN
03:56aUK inflation surprises with rise to 10.4% in February
AN
03:36aWPP Purchases Influencer Marketing Agency Goat
MT
03/17Petra Diamonds sells more diamonds amid price growth
AN
03/15WPP plc Announces Board Changes
CI
03/07FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% on Powell's Hawkish Remarks
DJ
03/07UK's Retail Prices Set to Ease in 1st Half
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WPP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 750 M 14 328 M 14 328 M
Net income 2022 922 M 1 124 M 1 124 M
Net Debt 2022 2 019 M 2 462 M 2 462 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 10 165 M 12 396 M 12 396 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 115 473
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart WPP PLC
Duration : Period :
WPP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 949,20 GBX
Average target price 1 183,76 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Julian Read Chief Operating Officer
John Terence Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WPP PLC15.73%12 396
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA22.59%19 567
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.10.21%18 224
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.115.14%14 319
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.60%13 943
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.6.24%13 629
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer