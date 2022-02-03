Log in
    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP PLC

(WPP)
  Summary
WPP : JDE Peet's appoints a WPP team in Amsterdam as its global creative partner

02/03/2022 | 04:39am EST
JDE Peet's appoints a WPP team in Amsterdam as its global creative partner

2 Feb 2022


JDE Peet's, the world's leading coffee and tea company, headquartered in Amsterdam, and home to global coffee and tea brands including Jacobs, L'Or, Tassimo and Senseo, has selected a WPP team to be its strategic creative partner.

The appointment follows a competitive process that aimed to consolidate JDE Peet's creative accounts into one operating model and identify a partner that drives stronger brand value powered by creative excellence.

Operating from WPP's Amsterdam Campus, a new bespoke team will bring together talent from across WPP including Design Bridge, which already has a long-standing partnership with JDE Peet's, and Wunderman Thompson, to align brand strategy and design with creative across more than 40 markets.

The expanded partnership will optimise the full potential of JDE Peet's brands through an accelerated creative-led global strategy, bringing to life its brands for consumers in both existing and emerging markets. The WPP team will work closely with JDE Peet's to build distinctive omni-channel brand stories that are deeply rooted in JDE Peet's rich heritage and are aligned with the company's purpose as part of its long-term integrated communications strategy.

Fiona Hughes, Chief Marketing Officer at JDE Peet's, said: "WPP is a creative partner with global reach, strategic vision and the required growth mindset to enable us to reach our consumers in a more holistic way. Their compelling model of bringing together the best creative expertise into a client-centric team allows us to access the full range of its agencies' capabilities and talent. JDE Peet's brands are our biggest asset. The consolidation of our creative accounts combined with committed investments, will continue to strengthen our brands, allowing us to connect with consumers throughout the world."

Eric Kramer, WPP Country Manager for the Netherlands, said: "JDE Peet's vision to drive brand value and growth through creativity is what WPP does best, and we're delighted to be appointed as the exclusive creative partner for its global brands. The expansion of our partnership is further proof of the power of our WPP Campuses to bring our people and resources together, and our ability to convene bespoke teams for clients from the breadth and depth of WPP's talent. JDE was already one of our largest and most important clients in the Netherlands, and we're excited about the opportunity to further grow our partnership and help unleash the full potential of JDE Peet's iconic brand portfolio.

Further information:
Niken Wresniwiro, WPP
+44 (0)20 7282 4600 / +44 (0)7876 005 489
niken.wresniwiro@wpp.com

About WPP
WPP is the creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

About JDE Peet's
JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 countries with a portfolio of over 50 brands, including L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2020, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 6.7 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 19,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.JDEPeets.com.

Disclaimer

WPP plc published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 09:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
