Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. WPP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP PLC

(WPP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:23:06 2023-03-27 am EDT
932.00 GBX   +1.59%
08:05aWPP Joins Media Freedom Cohort to Support Independent Journalism
BU
03/23WPP Announces Resignation of Farahat from the Board
CI
03/22WPP Buys Influencer Marketing Agency Goat
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WPP Joins Media Freedom Cohort to Support Independent Journalism

03/27/2023 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Working alongside organisations including Associated Press, The New York Times, Microsoft, Google, BBC Media Action, Free Press Unlimited and more than 25 governments to advance media freedom

WPP (NYSE: WPP), supported by its media investment arm GroupM, today announced it has joined the Media Freedom Cohort, established during President Biden’s 2021 Summit for Democracy to advocate for free and independent media worldwide.

The Media Freedom Cohort is led by Internews, the world’s largest media support non-profit, and the governments of Canada and the Netherlands.

WPP will work alongside organisations including Associated Press, The New York Times, Microsoft, Google, BBC Media Action, Free Press Unlimited and more than 100 governments involved in the cohort.

The cohort will focus its support across three key areas: protecting journalists’ safety and security; advancing freedom of expression; and bolstering independent and diverse media. The news comes ahead of the second annual Summit for Democracy which takes place this week.

Through its media investment arm GroupM, WPP has committed to:

  • Create dedicated marketplaces exclusively with domains vetted by Internews’ Ads for News for responsible journalism across our top markets.
  • Drive awareness among our clients and the wider industry about the importance of investing in responsible journalism.
  • Add the domains for responsible journalism in local media supply offered to clients.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Independent journalism plays a vital role around the world and we are pleased to be able to support that through GroupM. We look forward to working with the Media Freedom Cohort to ensure a diversity of credible media outlets worldwide.”

Christian Juhl, CEO of GroupM, added: “A healthy media ecosystem depends on a thriving news business that supports journalists and incentivizes fact-based reporting. As the world’s leading media investment organization, we’re proud to support the work of the Media Freedom Cohort through our global partnership with Internews and commitment to investing in responsible journalism.”

The news follows the announcement of GroupM’s latest commitment to support responsible journalism with its ‘Back to News’ initiative in partnership with Internews – a programme that will fund investment of media budgets in credible news publishers around the world.

For more information on the Media Freedom Cohort, please visit the link here.

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

About GroupM

GroupM is the world’s leading media investment company with a mission to create a new era of media where advertising works better for people. Responsible for more than $60 billion in annual media investment, according to COMvergence, the company innovates, differentiates, and generates sustained value for clients wherever they do business. GroupM’s portfolio includes agencies Mindshare, Wavemaker, EssenceMediacom and mSix&Partners, as well as Choreograph (Data & Technology), GroupM Nexus (Cross-Channel Performance & Activation), and GroupM Investment. Discover more at www.groupm.com.

About Internews

Internews is a nonprofit that supports independent media in 100 countries. Internews trains journalists and digital rights practitioners, tackles disinformation, and offers business expertise to help media outlets thrive financially. For 40 years, it has helped partners reach millions of people with trustworthy information that saves lives, improves livelihoods, and holds institutions accountable. Discover more at www.internews.org.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WPP PLC
08:05aWPP Joins Media Freedom Cohort to Support Independent Journalism
BU
03/23WPP Announces Resignation of Farahat from the Board
CI
03/22WPP Buys Influencer Marketing Agency Goat
MT
03/22WPP confirms April 19 start for CFO designate Joanne Wilson
AN
03/22WPP CFO-designate to Start April 19
MT
03/22WPP plc Announces Board Changes
CI
03/22WPP Acquires Data-Driven Influencer Marketing Agency Goat
BU
03/22Stocks lower, pound up as rate decisions loom
AN
03/22WPP buys London-based influencer marketing agency Goat for GroupM
AN
03/22Stocks red as UK inflation stays in double-digits
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WPP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 12 348 M 15 095 M 15 095 M
Net income 2023 989 M 1 209 M 1 209 M
Net Debt 2023 2 465 M 3 014 M 3 014 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 4,44%
Capitalization 9 825 M 12 011 M 12 011 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
EV / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 115 473
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart WPP PLC
Duration : Period :
WPP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 917,40 GBX
Average target price 1 189,02 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Julian Read Chief Operating Officer
John Terence Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WPP PLC11.85%12 011
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA15.55%18 432
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.7.43%17 649
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.156.57%17 103
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.90%13 985
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.5.19%13 494
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer