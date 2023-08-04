WPP plc is one of the world's largest communication groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - publicity (77.5%): operating through Young & Rubicam, Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide and J Walter Thompson. The group also develops an advertising space activity; - marketing services (15.1%): institutional and financial communication, communication in the medical sector, marketing services, etc. The group also provides media consulting services; - public relations (7.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (13.6%), Continental and Western Europe (20.4%), North America (37.2%) and Asia/Pacific/Latin America/Africa/Middle East/Central and Eastern Europe (28.8%).