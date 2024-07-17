WPP plc is one of the world's largest communication groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - advertising and marketing services (77.5%): operating through GroupM, AKQA, Ogilvy, Wunderman Thompson, VMLY&R and Hogarth. The group also develops an advertising space purchase activity and offers services in institutional and financial communications, healthcare communications, relationship marketing, etc.; - public relations (8.5%): Burson Cohn & Wolfe, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and FGS Global; - specialized communication services (6.7%): Landor & Fitch and Design Bridge and Partners. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (13.9%), Continental and Western Europe (19.9%), North America (38.5%) and Asia/Pacific/Latin America/Africa/Middle East/Central and Eastern Europe (27.7%).