Forward-Looking Statements

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 18March 2024

WPP plc ("WPP")

Vesting of executive share award

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities or their Connected Persons

The Company announces that the following person discharging managerial responsibilities transacted in ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company due to the exercise of awards made under the terms of the 2021 Executive Performance Share Plan ("EPSP") award. The 2021 EPSP awards were made on 28 March 2021 and 25 November 2021 and vested on 14 March 2024 as a result of the performance conditions attaching to the 2021 EPSP award having been satisfied as to 66.67%.

Name of Executive Director Plan Total number of shares vested Total number of shares sold to cover statutory withholding liabilities Date of sale Mark Read EPSP 276,920 130,413 14 and 15 March 2024 Andrew Scott EPSP 162,304 76,436 14 and 15 March 2024

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Mark Read b) Position/status Chief Executive Officer c) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer a) Full name of the entity WPP plc b) Legal Entity Identifier code 549300LSGBXPYHXGDT93 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') ISIN: JE00B8KF9B49 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares made under the WPP 2021 Executive Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil cost option 276,920 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 14 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Transaction 2 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares made under the WPP 2021 Executive Performance Share Plan to cover statutory withholding liabilities. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.0629 130,413 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 130,413 £7.0629 e) Date of the transactions 14 and 15 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andrew Scott b) Position/status Chief Financial Officer c) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer a) Full name of the entity WPP plc b) Legal Entity Identifier code 549300LSGBXPYHXGDT93 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') ISIN: JE00B8KF9B49 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares made under the WPP 2021 Executive Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil cost option 162,304 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 14 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Transaction 2 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares made under the WPP 2021 Executive Performance Share Plan to cover statutory withholding liabilities. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.0629 76,436 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 76,436 £7.0629 e) Date of the transactions 14 and 15 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Balbir Kelly-Bisla

Group Company Secretary

Contact for further information:

Chris Wade, WPP

+44 (0)20 7282 4600

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

a2979h