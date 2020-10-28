Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WPP plc    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP PLC

(WPP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

WPP : Walgreens Boots Alliance renews and extends relationship with WPP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 06:40pm EDT
Walgreens Boots Alliance renews and extends relationship with WPP to accelerate digital transformation and deep focus on communications

28 Oct 2020

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) has selected WPP (NYSE: WPP) as its global marketing and communications agency. WPP will work with WBA to implement its integrated mass-personalization marketing strategy and reputation-management communications strategy in support of the company's strategic priorities.

WPP was first appointed in 2017 as WBA's global marketing and communications agency. Following a six-month review initiated in May 2020, WBA and WPP will now extend their relationship until the end of 2022, with an option to further extend until the end of 2024. WPP will support all of WBA's divisions with a dedicated team of top talent drawn from across its agencies, co-located with the WBA teams around the world. At the heart of the new partnership model is a data and technology solution that will pair WBA's rich first-party data set with WPP's industry-leading martech capabilities.

WPP will work with WBA to leverage WBA's recently-announced strategic partnership with Microsoft and Adobe to create personalized, omnichannel healthcare and shopping experiences at scale. The solution will also draw on the strength of WPP's other partnerships and capabilities, including its open technology platform.

Stefano Pessina, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, said, 'WBA is transforming our business across every consumer touch point - pharmacy, retail and digital - to provide a modern, differentiated customer experience. We are delighted to continue our partnership with WPP to leverage their creative skills, technology and data insights, as we shape the future of our business together.'

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said, 'We are very proud to have been entrusted with such an important partnership for Walgreens Boots Alliance and its iconic brands. WBA is at the forefront of the industry in utilizing data to provide enriched, personalized customer experiences. We look forward to working very closely with WBA on the company's ongoing transformation.'

Further information
Chris Wade, WPP (UK) +44 (0)20 7282 4600 chris.wade@wpp.com
Martina Suess, WPP (US) +1 917 456 5049 martina.suess@wpp.com

About Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, touching millions of lives every day through dispensing and distributing medicines, and through its convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products. The company has more than 100 years of trusted healthcare heritage and innovation in community pharmacy and pharmaceutical wholesaling.

Including equity method investments, WBA has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 450,000 people and has more than 21,000 stores.

WBA's purpose is to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives. The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA is a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

WBA is included in FORTUNE's 2020 list of the World's Most Admired Companies, ranked first in the food and drugstore category. This is the 27th consecutive year that WBA or its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., has been named to the list.

More company information is available at https://www.walgreensbootsalliance.com/.

About WPP
WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

Disclaimer

WPP plc published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 22:39:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WPP PLC
10/27WPP : Ogilvy Appoints Kate Cronin to Global Role as CEO of Ogilvy Health
AQ
10/27Ogilvy Appoints Kate Cronin to Global Role as CEO of Ogilvy Health
GL
10/26WPP : appoints Dr. Ya-Qin Zhang to the Board
BU
10/26WPP appoints former Baidu executive Ya-Qin Zhang to board
RE
10/09WPP : interCaribbean Airways Partners with World Pediatric Project
AQ
10/08WPP : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/08WPP GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/05WPP : Appoints Tom Ilube CBE to the Board
BU
09/30WPP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
09/24WPP : Eighteen WPP Leaders Recognised in the HERoes Women Role Model Lists 2020
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 657 M 12 542 M 12 542 M
Net income 2020 -2 155 M -2 799 M -2 799 M
Net Debt 2020 1 636 M 2 124 M 2 124 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,69x
Yield 2020 4,32%
Capitalization 7 479 M 9 710 M 9 713 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 101 000
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart WPP PLC
Duration : Period :
WPP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 764,52 GBX
Last Close Price 6,15 GBX
Spread / Highest target 21 038%
Spread / Average Target 12 331%
Spread / Lowest Target 7 003%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Julian Read Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
John Terence Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP PLC-41.38%9 940
AUTOHOME INC.15.74%11 516
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-42.13%10 490
WEIBO CORPORATION-12.32%9 437
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-23.44%8 975
CYBERAGENT, INC.70.90%7 873
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group