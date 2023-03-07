Advanced search
WPP acquires German healthcare communications group 3K

03/07/2023 | 05:00am EST
(Alliance News) - WPP PLC on Tuesday said it has acquired German healthcare specialist PR agency, 3K Agentur fur Kommunikation.

The London-based communications, advertising and public relations firm said that 3K will become part of its Hill+Knowlton Strategies division, to expand its healthcare presence in Europe. It didn't say how much it is paying for Frankfurt-based 3K.

3K has expertise in healthcare, biopharmaceuticals, and related sciences, WPP said, and its addition is in line with the company's focus on healthcare and investment in Germany.

H+K Chair & Chief Executive Officer Anna Maria De Salva said: "The addition of 3K will meaningfully strengthen our international capability in healthcare."

WPP CEO Mark Read added: "Germany is our third-largest market, and the addition of 3K to Hill+Knowlton's growing portfolio further strengthens WPP's global healthcare offer to clients."

WPP shares were up by 0.5% at 1,037.50 pence in London early Tuesday.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

