  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  WPP plc
  News
  Summary
    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP PLC

(WPP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/23 07:01:17 am
977.9 GBX   +0.57%
WPP : acquires leading AI technology company Satalia (Form 6-K)

08/23/2021
WPP acquires leading AI technology company Satalia
WPP today announces that it has acquired Satalia, a technology company offering market-leading AI solutions for clients.
Satalia is a global leader in enterprise AI and one of the UK's fastest-growing tech companies, whose clients include BT, DFS, DS Smith, PwC, Gigaclear, Tesco and Unilever. Combining machine learning and optimisation, it builds technologies that helps clients transform their business strategies and radically improve operational efficiency. The company was founded by CEO Dr Daniel Hulme in 2008. Daniel is a globally recognised expert in AI, a regular TEDx and Google speaker, and a Kauffman Global Scholar. He has over 20 years of experience in AI, having received his Masters and PhD in AI from UCL where he is currently Entrepreneur in Residence. He is also a lecturer for LSE's Marshall Institute and holds advisory positions in both the private and public sectors.
Alongside its services in custom-made AI solutions and AI strategy consultancy, the company has built many AI assets, including two products: Satalia Workforce and Satalia Delivery. Satalia Workforce dynamically automates and optimises the allocation of people to their work, and has been adopted by global accountancy and consultancy firms, including PwC. Satalia Delivery is a leading home-delivery solution, which optimises the routes and schedules of vehicle fleets every time a new order is made, and is used by companies including DFS, HSS, Selecta and Woolworths, the Australian supermarket chain. Satalia has deep expertise in applying AI throughout logistics and the supply chain, previously helping the development of Tesco's last-mile delivery solution.
Satalia, which employs more than 80 people across multiple markets in Europe, will join Wunderman Thompson Commerce and strengthen the global ecommerce consultancy's technology proposition. It will also act as a hub of AI expertise for all WPP agencies. In addition to his role as CEO of Satalia, Daniel will become Chief AI Officer of WPP, working closely with WPP's Chief Technology Officer and WPP agencies to promote AI capabilities across the company and help shape WPP's AI strategy, including R&D, AI ethics, partnerships, talent and products.
The acquisition is aligned with WPP's accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach to build on existing capabilities in growth areas such as experience, commerce and technology.
Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: 'Advances in technology are revolutionising how people live, work and shop, how brands go to market, and how products and services are delivered. Clients are looking for end-to-end solutions that harness these technologies to grow their business. I'm delighted to welcome Daniel and the Satalia team to WPP as we continue to strengthen our offer to global brands.'
Further information
Niken Wresniwiro, WPP
+44 (0)20 7282 4600 / +44 (0)7876 005 489
niken.wresniwiro@wpp.com
About WPP
WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

Disclaimer

WPP plc published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 10:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 171 M 13 898 M 13 898 M
Net income 2021 755 M 1 031 M 1 031 M
Net Debt 2021 2 137 M 2 920 M 2 920 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 11 570 M 15 756 M 15 810 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 104 000
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart WPP PLC
Duration : Period :
WPP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 972,40 GBX
Average target price 1 114,26 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Julian Read Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Terence Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WPP PLC21.55%15 756
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA30.32%15 628
OMNICOM GROUP INC.14.86%15 360
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.54.97%14 347
WEIBO CORPORATION21.71%11 367
CYBERAGENT, INC.8.35%8 862