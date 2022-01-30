Log in
WPP : appoints Rose Herceg as President in Australia and New Zealand
WPP : Buy rating from Barclays
Barclays Lifts WPP's PT, Keeps Overweight Rating
WPP : appoints Rose Herceg as President in Australia and New Zealand

01/30/2022 | 05:41pm EST
WPP appoints Rose Herceg as President in Australia and New Zealand

31 Jan 2022


WPP today announces the appointment of Rose Herceg as President, Australia and New Zealand.

In her new role, which aligns with the country leadership structure in other major markets, Rose will lead WPP's business in Australia and New Zealand, supporting agency CEOs, promoting WPP's collective capabilities and bringing together people and resources on behalf of clients.

Rose was previously Chief Strategy Officer of WPP AUNZ, which became a wholly owned part of WPP in 2021.

Chris Rollinson, previously Chief Financial Officer, becomes Chief Operating Officer, and Tim Matheson will lead WPP's technology strategy in the market as Chief Technology Officer.

Rose was the founder of Pophouse, one of Australia's leading agencies for innovation, social trends and business strategy, which she sold to STW Group in 2007. She joined STW as a strategic consultant, and became Chief Strategy Officer of WPP AUNZ following the WPP merger with STW in 2016.

In this role, she has led client-facing activity at the WPP level, helping to deliver the company's integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology across its network of agencies. She has supported many WPP agencies in successful pitches for new clients, including The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Bankwest, Star Entertainment Group and Vodafone.

Rose is also the author of three books on business leadership and innovation, and is one of Australia's leading social forecasters and futurists.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: "Rose is among the industry's most respected leaders and I am delighted she has taken up this important role in one of our largest markets worldwide. We have fantastic agencies and thousands of talented people in Australia, and Rose's job is to help them thrive so they can do great work for our clients. Her extensive marketing and agency experience, as well as a collaborative leadership style, will ensure we bring the best of WPP to our clients."

Rose Herceg said: "Our people and agencies are what makes WPP the industry leader. I'm so excited to have the opportunity to work with them to continue building a culture of loving what we do and always reaching for outstanding results. I'm also thrilled to be working alongside Chris and Tim - two of the finest colleagues anyone could hope for - and all our fantastic agency CEOs."

Further information
Nadia Fidler
nadia.fidler@wpp.com
+61 411 592 524

About WPP
WPP is the creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

Disclaimer

WPP plc published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 22:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
