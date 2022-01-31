Log in
WPP : appoints Simon Dingemans to the Board

01/31/2022 | 04:49am EST
WPP appoints Simon Dingemans to the Board

31 Jan 2022

WPP today announces the appointment of Simon Dingemans to its Board as a Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Simon is a Senior Advisor at global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG), with a focus on the healthcare sector as well as investment opportunities in the UK.

Prior to joining Carlyle, Simon was Chief Financial Officer of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE: GSK) and a member of the main board from 2011 to 2019, where he drove extensive restructuring and change programmes that delivered significant financial and operational efficiencies. He also led a number of significant strategic transactions. As CFO, he was responsible for leading Finance and a variety of other functions including Procurement, Real Estate and Technology, including Cyber Security.

Prior to GSK, Simon worked in investment banking for 25 years at SG Warburg and then Goldman Sachs, where he was Managing Director and Partner for 10 years as a leader of their European M&A business and Head of UK Investment Banking. Simon served as Non-Executive Chair of the Financial Reporting Council in 2019/20. He previously also served as Chairman of the 100 Group which represents the views of Finance Directors in the FTSE 100 and a number of large UK private companies.

Commenting on the appointment, Roberto Quarta, Chairman of WPP, said: "We are delighted to welcome Simon to WPP. His insight from a varied and distinguished career, combining both operational and financial experience, will be invaluable to the Board as WPP continues its transformation and strategic progress."

Simon commented: "WPP is the global leader in its sector with a clear strategy for continued success and value-creation. I am very much looking forward to being part of the transformation journey and supporting the future growth of the company."

Simon will serve as a member of the Audit Committee upon joining the Board.

OAM: Additional Regulatory Information
WPP LEI: 549300LSGBXPYHXGDT93

Balbir Kelly-Bisla
Company Secretary
31 January 2022

Notes

  1. As Non-Executive Director of WPP plc, Simon Dingemans will receive standard annual fees of £85,000 per annum and an additional £20,000 per annum, as a member of the Audit Committee.
  2. The Board has determined that Simon Dingemans will be an independent Non-Executive Director, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Further information
Chris Wade, WPP +44 (0)20 7282 4600

Buchanan Communications
Richard Oldworth, +44 (0)20 7466 5000 / +44 (0)7710 130 634

About WPP
WPP is the creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

Disclaimer

WPP plc published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 09:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
