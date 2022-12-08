Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. WPP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP PLC

(WPP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:09 2022-12-08 am EST
835.80 GBX   -0.55%
07:36aWPP buys Canada-based Shopify owner Diff for undisclosed sum
AN
03:46aUK's Hargreaves Lansdown names digital industry veteran Dan Olley as CEO
RE
12/05Electricity Generation Price Range For Solar And Wind Power Plants
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WPP buys Canada-based Shopify owner Diff for undisclosed sum

12/08/2022 | 07:36am EST
(Alliance News) - WPP PLC on Thursday said it is buying Montreal-based commerce agency Diff Agency for an undisclosed sum.

WPP, a London-based advertising and communications company, said direct-to-consumer sales in the US are forecast to grow to almost USD213 billion by 2023, citing figures from German market and consumer data company Statista.

WPP said the acquisition will further strengthen WPP's digital commerce capabilities and reflects the company's "ongoing investment" into its commerce offer for clients as consumer needs continue to change.

Diff on its website says it offers audience tailor-made commerce solutions aiming to improve customers' shopping experience. One part of its business is its commerce platform Shopify, which it touts as "most flexible" and "feature rich".

WPP Chief Executive Officer Mark Read said: "The tremendous growth in the digital commerce ecosystem means our clients are looking to us to deliver the innovative solutions they need to reach new and existing customers in meaningfully engaging ways. Diff's Shopify expertise, alongside its unique blend of strategy, optimization and design, will be a welcome addition to our commerce portfolio and will drive results for our clients in North America, which is WPP's largest market."

Shares in WPP were flat at 840.40 pence in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHOPIFY INC. -1.23% 38.49 Delayed Quote.-72.06%
WPP PLC -0.31% 838.4 Delayed Quote.-24.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 11 950 M 14 549 M 14 549 M
Net income 2022 925 M 1 126 M 1 126 M
Net Debt 2022 2 026 M 2 466 M 2 466 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 4,50%
Capitalization 8 959 M 10 908 M 10 908 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 115 000
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart WPP PLC
Duration : Period :
WPP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 840,40 GBX
Average target price 1 008,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Julian Read Chief Operating Officer
John Terence Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WPP PLC-24.93%10 908
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA3.78%16 234
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.3.28%15 430
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.61%13 298
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-14.29%12 472
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.-44.42%7 097