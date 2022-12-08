WPP buys Canada-based Shopify owner Diff for undisclosed sum

(Alliance News) - WPP PLC on Thursday said it is buying Montreal-based commerce agency Diff Agency for an undisclosed sum.

WPP, a London-based advertising and communications company, said direct-to-consumer sales in the US are forecast to grow to almost USD213 billion by 2023, citing figures from German market and consumer data company Statista.

WPP said the acquisition will further strengthen WPP's digital commerce capabilities and reflects the company's "ongoing investment" into its commerce offer for clients as consumer needs continue to change.

Diff on its website says it offers audience tailor-made commerce solutions aiming to improve customers' shopping experience. One part of its business is its commerce platform Shopify, which it touts as "most flexible" and "feature rich".

WPP Chief Executive Officer Mark Read said: "The tremendous growth in the digital commerce ecosystem means our clients are looking to us to deliver the innovative solutions they need to reach new and existing customers in meaningfully engaging ways. Diff's Shopify expertise, alongside its unique blend of strategy, optimization and design, will be a welcome addition to our commerce portfolio and will drive results for our clients in North America, which is WPP's largest market."

Shares in WPP were flat at 840.40 pence in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

