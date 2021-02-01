Log in
WPP : named one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality in the 2021 Corporate Equality Index

02/01/2021 | 06:24am EST
WPP named one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality in the 2021 Corporate Equality Index

29 Jan 2021

WPP has received a top score of 100 in the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

Run by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the 2021 CEI is made up of 1,142 U.S.-based companies who are helping to advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces. It rates companies based on detailed criteria within four pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. WPP's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned the company a designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: 'Creating inclusive workplaces, where all of our people feel respected, represented and heard, is an essential component of our business strategy and crucial to unlocking the creativity on which our work thrives. We're proud to be recognised as a leader in the Corporate Equality Index.'

Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President, said: 'From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality. This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do - but the best business decision.'

Further information
Martina Suess, WPP
+1-917-456-5049
martina.suess@wpp.com

About WPP
WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

Disclaimer

WPP plc published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 11:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
