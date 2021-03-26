Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WPP plc    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP PLC

(WPP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/26 08:14:30 am
932.5 GBX   +0.90%
08:05aWPP  : Director/PDMR Transaction
PU
03/25Communications Services Down Amid Value Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
03/23WPP  : Shore Capital Downgrades WPP To Hold From Buy, Cuts PT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WPP : Director/PDMR Transaction

03/26/2021 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Director/PDMR Transaction

Released : 26 Mar 2021 12:01

RNS Number : 6742T
WPP PLC
26 March 2021
WPP plc (the 'Company')

Director / PDMR Transaction notification

1.

Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

John Rogers

b)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

c)

Initial notification/
amendment

Initial notification

2.

Details of the issuer

a)

Full name of the entity

WPP plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier code

549300LSGBXPYHXGDT93

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')

ISIN: JE00B8KF9B49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£9.25

43,068

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A (single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

25 March 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact for further information:

Chris Wade, WPP

+44 (0)20 7282 4600

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

END

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
END
DSHDKABPDBKDCNB

Disclaimer

WPP plc published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 12:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WPP PLC
08:05aWPP  : Director/PDMR Transaction
PU
03/25Communications Services Down Amid Value Bias -- Communications Services Round..
DJ
03/23WPP  : Shore Capital Downgrades WPP To Hold From Buy, Cuts PT
MT
03/22WPP  : named a leader in commerce services
PU
03/19AMAZON COM  : With NFL Deal, Amazon Accelerates Its Streaming-TV Advertising Amb..
DJ
03/19WPP  : Former WPP commercial leader joins BLITZWORKS
AQ
03/18European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
03/18WPP PLC  : Security operations
CO
03/17AMAZON COM  : Tinuiti Acquires Amazon Specialist Ortega Group, Adds Kevin Mayer ..
DJ
03/17INTEL  : Taps Justin Long, Who Played Mac in Long-Running Apple Ads, to Promote ..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 784 M 13 480 M 13 480 M
Net income 2020 -2 113 M -2 911 M -2 911 M
Net Debt 2020 1 561 M 2 151 M 2 151 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,18x
Yield 2020 2,49%
Capitalization 11 191 M 15 365 M 15 419 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 99 830
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart WPP PLC
Duration : Period :
WPP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1 005,91 GBX
Last Close Price 924,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Julian Read Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Terence Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Roberto Quarta Non-Executive Chairman
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP PLC15.53%15 258
OMNICOM GROUP INC.22.32%16 483
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA27.77%14 511
AUTOHOME INC.-5.20%11 821
WEIBO CORPORATION24.86%11 522
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.18.32%11 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ