WPP : Director/PDMR Transaction

Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
John Rogers
b)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
c)
Initial notification/
amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer
a)
Full name of the entity
WPP plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier code
549300LSGBXPYHXGDT93
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: JE00B8KF9B49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£9.25
43,068
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
25 March 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Contact for further information:
Chris Wade, WPP
+44 (0)20 7282 4600
About WPP
WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visitwww.wpp.com.
