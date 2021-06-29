WPP : "WPP") (Form 6-K)

WPP PLC ('WPP')

Notice of 2021 Interim Results

WPP will announce its 2021 Interim Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday, 5 August 2021 and will host a teleconference for institutional investors and analysts on the same date.

Balbir Kelly-Bisla

Company Secretary

Further information

Chris Wade, WPP +44 (0)20 7282 4600

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

END