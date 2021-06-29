WPP : "WPP") (Form 6-K)

WPP PLC ('WPP')
Notice of 2021 Interim Results
WPP will announce its 2021 Interim Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday, 5 August 2021 and will host a teleconference for institutional investors and analysts on the same date.
Balbir Kelly-Bisla
Company Secretary
Further information
Chris Wade, WPP +44 (0)20 7282 4600
About WPP
WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.
END
Disclaimer
WPP plc published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 17:54:14 UTC.