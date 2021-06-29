Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. WPP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP PLC

(WPP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/29 11:35:04 am
984.6 GBX   +0.26%
01:55pWPP  : "WPP") (Form 6-K)
PU
06/25FTSE 100 Closes Higher as Markets Shrug Off Fed Outlook
DJ
06/25European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WPP : "WPP") (Form 6-K)

06/29/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
WPP PLC ('WPP')
Notice of 2021 Interim Results
WPP will announce its 2021 Interim Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday, 5 August 2021 and will host a teleconference for institutional investors and analysts on the same date.
Balbir Kelly-Bisla
Company Secretary
Further information
Chris Wade, WPP +44 (0)20 7282 4600
About WPP
WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.
END

Disclaimer

WPP plc published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 17:54:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WPP PLC
01:55pWPP  : "WPP") (Form 6-K)
PU
06/25FTSE 100 Closes Higher as Markets Shrug Off Fed Outlook
DJ
06/25European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
06/25FTSE Gains, Fed Could Tighten Before BOE, Denting Pound Vs Dollar
DJ
06/25WPP  : Upgraded by Credit Suisse to Neutral From Underperform, Price Target Rais..
MT
06/25WPP  : Wins Industry's Most Creative Company at Cannes Lions
BU
06/25WPP  : Credit Suisse Upgrades WPP To Neutral From Underperform, Boosts PT
MT
06/15European ADRs Flat in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/14Communication Services Shares Rise -- Communication Services Roundup
DJ
06/10WPP  : AGM presentation transcript
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 019 M 13 871 M 13 871 M
Net income 2021 735 M 1 018 M 1 018 M
Net Debt 2021 1 592 M 2 205 M 2 205 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 2,91%
Capitalization 11 732 M 16 238 M 16 243 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 99 830
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart WPP PLC
Duration : Period :
WPP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 982,00 GBX
Average target price 1 083,69 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Julian Read Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Terence Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP PLC22.75%16 660
OMNICOM GROUP INC.28.65%17 258
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA32.14%16 166
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.35.46%12 867
WEIBO CORPORATION27.57%11 937
CYBERAGENT, INC.33.16%10 828