|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:12 2023-08-22 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|746.40 GBX
|+0.76%
|-7.69%
|-9.00%
08:14am
|WPP : 2023 organic growth below the mid-term target
|Aug. 18
|From Mad Men to machines? Big advertisers shift to AI
RE
WPP : 2023 organic growth below the mid-term target
Today at 02:14 am
WPP plc is one of the world's largest communication groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - publicity (77.5%): operating through Young & Rubicam, Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide and J Walter Thompson. The group also develops an advertising space activity; - marketing services (15.1%): institutional and financial communication, communication in the medical sector, marketing services, etc. The group also provides media consulting services; - public relations (7.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (13.6%), Continental and Western Europe (20.4%), North America (37.2%) and Asia/Pacific/Latin America/Africa/Middle East/Central and Eastern Europe (28.8%).
SectorAdvertising & Marketing
2023-10-11 - Détachement de for dividende intermédiaire
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
7.448GBP
Average target price
11.24GBP
Spread / Average Target
+50.92%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-9.00%
|10 137 M $
|-3.15%
|12 418 M $
|+8.83%
|14 394 M $
|+92.41%
|5 531 M $
|-2.98%
|15 636 M $
|-7.90%
|3 774 M $
|-3.27%
|3 646 M $
|+0.60%
|3 309 M $
|-21.29%
|3 093 M $
|+60.41%
|2 209 M $