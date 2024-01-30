Stock WPP WPP PLC
Add to a list
WPP plc

Equities

WPP

JE00B8KF9B49

Advertising & Marketing

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 07:59:04 2024-01-30 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
791.9 GBX +1.45% Intraday chart for WPP plc +6.44% +5.37%
01:30pm WPP : 2024 not exciting, MT operating margin revised upwards, AI investment Alphavalue
11:28am European Midday Briefing : Stocks Gain, With the Fed, Big U.S. Tech in Focus DJ
Latest news about WPP plc

WPP : 2024 not exciting, MT operating margin revised upwards, AI investment Alphavalue
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Gain, With the Fed, Big U.S. Tech in Focus DJ
WPP ups outlook and sets out restructuring amid AI push AN
A flurry of earnings reports on the LSE Our Logo
Stocks up; UK grocery price inflation cools AN
WPP: 2023 results in line with expectations CF
UK stocks edge higher after fresh record on Wall Street; WPP shines RE
WPP Forecasts Improved FY24 Operating Profit Margin MT
WPP's revenue less pass-through costs grew 0.9% in 2023 RE
WPP 2023 LFL REVENUE LESS PASS-THROUGH COSTS EXPECTED TO BE 0.9%… RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Market Braces for Fed, BOE Meetings, Econ Data, Tech Earnings DJ
ProSiebenSat.1 share price gains further DP
Barclays Lowers WPP PT, Reiterates Overweight Rating MT
Berenberg raises IMI; Exane BNP cuts Schroders AN
WPP to Launch New Communications Agency MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Rise Modestly in Thursday Trading MT
WPP to merge its PR agencies Hill & Knowlton and BCW RE
BofA cuts Pearson, raises Just Eat Takeaway AN
UBS raises GSK and cuts AstraZeneca AN
Earnings and inflation Our Logo
UBS Downgrades WPP to Sell from Buy, Cuts PT MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bunzl, Netflix, Snowflake, Dr Horton, Wpp... Our Logo
Goldman likes Glencore; BofA likes easyJet AN
FTSE 100 Closed Down 1% as Banking Sector Lags Market DJ
Global markets live: UBS, Netflix, Pfizer, Citigroup, Alphabet... Our Logo

Company Profile

WPP plc is one of the world's largest communication groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - advertising and marketing services (77.5%): operating through GroupM, AKQA, Ogilvy, Wunderman Thompson, VMLY&R and Hogarth. The group also develops an advertising space purchase activity and offers services in institutional and financial communications, healthcare communications, relationship marketing, etc.; - public relations (8.5%): Burson Cohn & Wolfe, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and FGS Global; - specialized communication services (6.7%): Landor & Fitch and Design Bridge and Partners. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (13.9%), Continental and Western Europe (19.9%), North America (38.5%) and Asia/Pacific/Latin America/Africa/Middle East/Central and Eastern Europe (27.7%).
Sector
Advertising & Marketing
Calendar
08:00am - Capital Markets Day
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for WPP plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
7.806 GBP
Average target price
9.017 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+15.51%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Advertising & Marketing

1st Jan change Capi.
WPP PLC Stock WPP plc
+5.26% 10 582 M $
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Stock Publicis Groupe SA
+11.00% 24 937 M $
OMNICOM GROUP., INC. Stock Omnicom Group., Inc.
+5.58% 18 079 M $
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. Stock The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
+2.33% 12 792 M $
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Focus Media Information Technology Co., Ltd.
-8.54% 11 626 M $
JCDECAUX SE Stock JCDECAUX SE
+4.18% 4 377 M $
PEOPLE.CN CO., LTD Stock People.cn CO., LTD
-15.48% 3 642 M $
CYBERAGENT, INC. Stock CyberAgent, Inc.
+7.46% 3 226 M $
AUTOHOME INC. Stock Autohome Inc.
-10.83% 3 082 M $
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC Stock Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc
+5.51% 2 838 M $
Other Advertising & Marketing
