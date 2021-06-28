Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIR.U   CA92937G1090

WPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(WIR.U)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting for Trustees and Amendments to its Declaration of Trust at Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

06/28/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: WIR.U; WIR.UN - OTCQX: WPTIF) announced today the results of voting for trustees and resolutions in respect of certain amendments to the amended and restated declaration of trust of the REIT dated April 26, 2013 (the “Declaration of Trust”) at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”).

VOTING RESULTS

Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 13, 2021 (the “Circular”) was elected as a trustee of the REIT at the Meeting. On a vote conducted by ballot, the voting results were:

Nominee# of Votes For% of Votes For# of Votes Withheld% of Votes Withheld
Milo D. Arkema54,087,89899.33%367,2630.67%
Lori-Ann Beausoleil54,377,86799.86%77,2940.14%
Louie DiNunzio53,951,07499.07%504,0870.93%
Scott T. Frederiksen53,147,46497.60%1,307,6972.40%
Sarah B. Kavanagh53,430,57898.12%1,024,5831.88%
Stuart H.B. Smith53,952,75399.08%502,4080.92%
Pamela J. Spackman54,360,96399.83%94,1980.17%
Robert T. Wolf54,367,12899.84%88,0330.16%

At the Meeting, unitholders also re-appointed KPMG LLP as auditors of the REIT and approved an advisory resolution on the REIT’s approach to executive compensation. In addition, at the Meeting, each of the resolutions in respect of certain proposed amendments to the Declaration of Trust, each as more particularly described in the Circular, was approved. On separate votes conducted by ballot, the voting results were:

Amendment Resolutions# of Votes For% of Votes For# of Votes Against% of Votes Against
Resolution approving certain housekeeping amendments to the Declaration of Trust, as set forth in Appendix B to the Circular35,183,80564.61%19,271,35635.39%
Resolution approving certain amendments to the Declaration of Trust to increase the applicable threshold for achieving a quorum at a meeting of unitholders, as set forth in Appendix C to the Circular54,363,70599.83%91,4560.17%
Resolution approving certain amendments to the Declaration of Trust to extend to deadline for holding an annual meeting of unitholders, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules, as set forth in Appendix D to the Circular54,342,40699.79%112,7550.21%
Resolution approving certain amendments to the Declaration of Trust to revise the advance notice provisions concerning nominations for election to the Board of Trustees, as set forth in Appendix E to the Circular54,341,73499.79%113,4270.21%
Resolution approving certain amendments to the Declaration of Trust to revise the definition of “Gross Book Value”, as set forth in Appendix F to the Circular54,312,28999.74%142,8720.26%
Resolution approving certain amendments to the Declaration of Trust to revise the REIT’s operating policy concerning obtaining phase I environmental site assessments, as set forth in Appendix G to the Circular54,340,43099.79%114,7310.21%

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the REIT’s report of voting results, which is available under the REIT’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States. WPT Industrial, LP (the REIT’s operating subsidiary) indirectly owns or manages a portfolio of properties across 20 U.S. states consisting of approximately 37.5 million square feet of GLA and 109 properties. The REIT pays monthly cash distributions, currently at $0.0633 per Unit, or approximately $0.76 per Unit on an annualized basis, in US funds.

For more information, please contact:

Scott Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
Tel: (952) 897-7737
Fax: (952) 842-7737
www.wptreit.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about WPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
05:55pWPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting for T..
GL
06/16WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces June 2021 Distribution
GL
05/17WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces May 2021 Distribution
GL
05/13WPT Industrial REIT Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
04/21WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces April 2021 Distribution
GL
04/21WPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMEN : REIT Announces Timing of First Quarter 20..
AQ
04/19WPT Industrial REIT Promotes Doyle to Chief Investment Officer
MT
04/19WPT Industrial REIT Appoints Ryan Doyle as Chief Investment Officer
GL
02/01WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
GL
01/19WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces January 2021 Distributi..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 181 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 524 M 1 521 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,42x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart WPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott Timothy Frederiksen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Judd K. Gilats Chief Financial Officer
Matthew J. Cimino COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Ryan Doyle Chief Investment Officer
Jennifer R. Widener Head-Investments West Region
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST26.44%1 526
PROLOGIS, INC.22.42%90 252
GOODMAN GROUP11.74%29 679
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION20.34%18 037
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST4.74%9 874
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.10.40%8 193