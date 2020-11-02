Log in
ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm -- WPX, GLIBA, AMD, DNKN

11/02/2020 | 12:05pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Devon Energy Corporation for 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock. If you are a WPX Energy shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/wpx-energy-inc-stock-merger-devon/.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Liberty Broadband Corporation. If you are a GCI Liberty shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/gci-liberty-inc-gliba-stock-merger-liberty-broadband-technologies/.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Xilinx, Inc. If you are an Advanced Micro shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd-stock-merger-xilinx/.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Inspire Brands, Inc. for $106.50 per share. If you are a Dunkin' shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/dunkin-brands-group-inc-dnkn-stock-merger-inspire/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-halper-sadeh-llp-reminds-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-merger-investigations-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm----wpx-gliba-amd-dnkn-301164996.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

© PRNewswire 2020

