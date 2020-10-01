Log in
WPX ENERGY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of WPX Energy - WPX

10/01/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) to Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of WPX will receive only 0.5165 shares of DVN for each share of WPX that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wpx/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 671 M - -
Net income 2020 -536 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 054 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 749 M 2 749 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart WPX ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
WPX Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPX ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 8,97 $
Last Close Price 4,90 $
Spread / Highest target 186%
Spread / Average Target 83,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard E. Muncrief Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Clay M. Gaspar President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
J. Kevin Vann Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Angela E. Kouplen Chief Information Officer & VP-Administration
John A. Carrig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPX ENERGY, INC.-64.34%2 749
CNOOC LIMITED-42.52%42 919
CONOCOPHILLIPS-49.50%35 223
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-57.09%20 926
ECOPETROL S.A.-43.74%20 233
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-49.19%18 916
