DEADLINE REMINDER: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC)

09/30/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming November 23, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Wrap Technologies, Inc. (“Wrap” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WRTC) securities between July 31, 2020 and September 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On September 23, 2020, White Diamond Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Wrap’s trial pilot program for its BolaWrap product was a disaster. According to the report: “Over a six-month period, 200 BolaWrap devices in the hands of 1,100 LAPD officers in the field were only used nine times, and only worked once.” 

On this news, securities of Wrap fell $2.07 per share, or 25%, to close at $6.07 per share on September 23, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and (2) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wrap securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 23, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
