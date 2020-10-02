Log in
WRAP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC)

10/02/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 23, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Wrap Technologies, Inc. (“Wrap” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WRTC) securities between July 31, 2020 and September 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Wrap investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/wrap-technologies-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On September 23, 2020, White Diamond Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Wrap’s trial pilot program for its BolaWrap product was a disaster. According to the report: “Over a six-month period, 200 BolaWrap devices in the hands of 1,100 LAPD officers in the field were only used nine times, and only worked once.” 

On this news, Wrap’s shares fell $2.07 per share, or 25%, to close at $6.07 per share on September 23, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Wrap had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and (2) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wrap securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 23, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,87 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 252 M 252 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 51,7x
Capi. / Sales 2021 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart WRAP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Wrap Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WRAP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,00 $
Last Close Price 6,89 $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 88,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 74,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Thomas Chief Executive Officer
Thomas P. Smith President
Scot J. Cohen Executive Chairman
Michael Rothans Chief Operating Officer
James A. Barnes Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WRAP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.82%252
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.16.40%52 446
GARMIN LTD-2.95%18 106
ALLEGION PLC-20.91%9 085
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.3.12%9 026
ADT INC.2.90%6 208
