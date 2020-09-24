Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wrap Technologies, Inc. - WRTC

09/24/2020 | 11:59pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Wrap Technologies, Inc. ("Wrap" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WRTC).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Wrap and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On September 23, 2020, White Diamond Research published a report entitled "Wrap Technologies: Disastrous LAPD BolaWrap Pilot Program Results, No Evidence These Have Been Communicated To Investors" (the "White Diamond Report").  The White Diamond Report alleged, among other things, that the Company's trial pilot program with the Los Angeles Police Department for the Company's BolaWrap "remote handcuff" technology was a disaster, and that the Company had not disclosed the pilot program's results to investors. 

On this news, Wrap's stock price fell $2.07 per share, or 25.43%, to close at $6.07 per share on September 23, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-wrap-technologies-inc---wrtc-301137978.html

SOURCE The Pomerantz Firm


© PRNewswire 2020
