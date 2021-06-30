Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wrap Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRAP   US98212N1072

WRAP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WRAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Princeton Police Department to Implement WRAP Reality Virtual Training Platform

06/30/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRINCETON, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced that the Princeton Police Department in New Jersey has selected the Company’s WRAP Reality Virtual Training Platform to deliver the latest simulator training technology to Princeton’s police officers.

With the WRAP Reality platform, Princeton PD will have access to WRAP Reality’s robust, cutting-edge training scenarios and technological innovation. WRAP Reality’s platform fully immerses the trainee in realistic training scenarios. WRAP Reality’s focus on a broad range of skills, including de-escalation and community policing, were critical factors in the department’s decision.  

"We are always striving to have the best training in place for our officers, and adding virtual reality is an important step toward that goal,” said Princeton Police Chief Christopher Morgan. “Virtual reality training allows us to immerse our officers into dangerous and critical decision-making situations while controlling the outcome. WRAP Reality affords us the opportunity to hone the de-escalation skills our officers need to successfully and safely defuse a range of critical incidents.” 

“We are grateful for the opportunity to deliver WRAP Reality’s training solution to the officers of Princeton and look forward to making it a success,” said Tom Smith, President and CEO at WRAP. “Our best-in-class training system provides scalable and dynamic training opportunities for departments of all sizes, and we’re excited to provide the Princeton PD with our technology for this innovative step forward in officer training. Technologies like virtual training and simulation are on the rise, and we are encouraged to see law enforcement take hold of solutions like WRAP Reality to help them stay current and ahead of the training curve.”

According to Allied Market Research, the market opportunity for virtual training and simulation was $204.41 billion in 2019 and projected to reach $601.85 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027. Law enforcement and the military are important segments of this market, with increasing demand in awareness for better training tools and resources.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions. 

WRAP’s BolaWRAP® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWRAP is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Follow WRAP here:
WRAP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wraptechnologies/
WRAP on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wraptechinc
WRAP on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wraptechnologies/

Trademark Information
BolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company's overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Contact:

Paul M. Manley
VP – Investor Relations
(612) 834-1804
pmanley@wrap.com

Media Contact:

media@wrap.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about WRAP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:12pPrinceton Police Department to Implement WRAP Reality Virtual Training Platfo..
GL
06/24WRAP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/23WRAP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission..
AQ
06/23WRAP TECHNOLOGIES  : (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter) (For..
PU
06/21WRAP TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces Expiration of Warrants; 99% of Warrants Exercised..
PU
06/21WRAP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/21WRAP TECHNOLOGIES  : Raises $12.5 Million Following Warrants Exercised at Expira..
MT
06/21WRAP to Hold Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GL
06/21Wrap Technologies Announces Expiration of Warrants; 99% of Warrants Exercised..
GL
06/17Officers Deploy BolaWrap® to Help Prevent “Suicide by Cop” Attemp..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -19,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 328 M 328 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 32,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart WRAP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Wrap Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WRAP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,22 $
Average target price 9,92 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas P. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Barnes Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Patrick Kinsella Chairman
Elwood G. Norris Chief Technology Officer
Michael Parris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WRAP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.70.19%331
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.32.96%91 917
GARMIN LTD.21.49%27 740
ALLEGION PLC19.60%12 493
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.08%10 068
ADT INC.39.49%9 185