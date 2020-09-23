Log in
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. – WRTC

09/23/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) resulting from allegations that Wrap may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 23, 2020, White Diamond Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Wrap’s trial pilot program for its BolaWrap product was a disaster, and that the Company had not disclosed such results to investors. According to the report, over a six-month period, the 200 deployed BolaWrap devices “were only used nine times, and only worked once.”

On this news, Wrap’s shares fell $2.07 per share, or 25.43% to close at $6.07 per share on September 23, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Wrap shareholders. If you purchased securities of Wrap please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1953.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
