Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wrap Technologies, Inc.    WRTC

WRAP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WRTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WRTC Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Wrap Technologies, Inc.Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Wrap Technologies, Inc. ("Wrap Technologies" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WRTC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Wrap Technologies securities between July 31, 2020 and September 23, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/wrtc.                     

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:(1) the Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/wrtc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Wrap Technologiesyou have until November 23, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wrtc-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-wrap-technologies-incinvestors-of-class-action-and-encourages-shareholders-to-contact-the-firm-301138055.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WRAP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
11:01aWRTC INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Wrap Technolog..
PR
10:45aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/24Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wrap Technol..
PR
09/24WRAP TECHNOLOGIES : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Files First Securities Class Acti..
BU
09/24GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
09/24Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
09/24Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
09/24SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
09/24GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
09/24WRAP TECHNOLOGIES : Receives International BolaWrap® Orders from Four New Countr..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group