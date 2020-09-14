Wrap Technologies : First Agencies In Nevada and Arkansas...

Heather McEntire, Training Coordinator at Wrap Technologies, commented: 'The demand for BolaWrap training continues to grow. More recently, many agencies have volunteered to host regional 'Train the Trainers', enabling trainers from other local agencies to also receive training. Having multiple agencies attend trainings together has not only improved our training efficiency, but it is reflective of the law enforcement community's eagerness to add our BolaWrap Remote Restraint device onto their belts.'

'We are pleased with the continued progress of BolaWrap adoption by agencies across the United States,' said Tom Smith, President of Wrap Technologies. 'I am seeing a similar progression I had seen with the law enforcement community's adoption of TASER - initially, agencies attend demonstrations of a new product, then they get trained and purchase products for field testing, then they outfit their entire agency. With the BolaWrap, it's exciting to see the consistent flow of initial and repeat orders placed by agencies, reflecting their move towards outfitting all of their frontline officers.'

TEMPE, Arizona, August 26, 2020 - Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Wrap') (Nasdaq: WRTC ) announced today that the first agencies in the states of Nevada and Arkansas have purchased BolaWrap products and accessories. Since July 1 st , the company has received initial and repeat purchase orders from multiple law enforcement agencies across 13 states, including New York, Florida, California, Illinois, and Texas. The Company continues to improve its market position, as more than 215 agencies across 44 states are now carrying BolaWrap devices in the field.

About Wrap Technologies (WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to restrain an individual at a distance from 10 to 25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement in safely and effectively deescalating encounters, especially those involving an individual in crisis. BolaWrap 100 has already been used to safely apprehend suspects without injury in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno, Bell, Albuquerque, Minneapolis, West Palm Beach, Fort Worth, and Oak Ridge. For information on the Company, please visit www.wraptechnologies.com.

Trademark Information

BolaWrap is a trademark of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the ''safe harbor'' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, total addressable market and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as ''expect,'' ''anticipate,'' ''should,'' ''believe,'' ''target,'' ''project,''''goals,'' ''estimate,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''may,'' ''will,'' ''could,'' ''intend,'' variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.