Wright Medical N : 2019 Annual Report

Our ordinary shares are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "WMGI".

to delivering innovative, value-added solutions improving the quality of life for patients worldwide. We are a recognized leader of surgical solutions for the upper extremities (shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand), lower extremities (foot and ankle) and biologics markets, three of the fastest growing segments in orthopaedics.

Wright Medical Group N.V. is a global medical device company focused on Extremities and Biologics.

For the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019

Commission file number: 001-35065

WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.

The Netherlands 98-0509600
Prins Bernhardplein 200
1097 JB Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Ordinary shares, par value €0.03 per share WMGI Nasdaq Global Select Market

The aggregate market value of the ordinary shares held by non-affiliates of the registrant on June 30, 2019 was $3.7 billion based on the closing sale price of the ordinary shares on that date, as reported by the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

As of February 20, 2020, there were 128,733,780 ordinary shares outstanding.

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

Part III of this Annual Report on Form 10-K incorporates by reference certain portions of the registrant's definitive proxy statement for its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("Proxy Statement") anticipated to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission not later than 120 days after the end of the fiscal year covered by this report.