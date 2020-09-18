Wright Medical N : Proxy Statement for 2020 Annual General Meeting of Wright Medical Group N.V.

FROM OUR CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Wright Medical Group N.V. Prins Bernhardplein 200 1097 JB Amsterdam

The Netherlands (+ 31) 20 521-4777

September 18, 2020

Dear Shareholders:

On behalf of the board of directors, we cordially invite you to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Wright Medical Group N.V. to be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Central European Time) at the offices of Stibbe N.V. located at Beethovenplein 10 - 1077 WM, Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Information about our Annual General Meeting, the agenda items and the various matters on which our shareholders will vote is included in the notice of meeting and proxy statement that follow.

It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual General Meeting, regardless of the number of shares you hold and whether or not you plan to attend the meeting in person. Regardless of whether you plan to attend the meeting in person, we encourage you to exercise your right to vote by following the instructions for voting on the Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials or, if you received a paper or electronic copy of our proxy materials, by completing, signing, dating and returning your proxy card or by Internet or telephone voting as described on your proxy card before the closing of these voting facilities at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on October 27, 2020. If you attend the Annual General Meeting and prefer to vote in person, you may withdraw your proxy at that time.

Our Annual Report to Shareholders, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019, is being provided to you together with these proxy materials for your review. A copy of our related Dutch statutory annual accounts, as prepared in accordance with Dutch law, is available on our website at www.wright.com.

On behalf of the board of directors and management, it is our pleasure to express our appreciation for your continued support.

Sincerely,

David D. Stevens Robert J. Palmisano Chairman President and Chief Executive Officer

We intend to make this proxy statement and our 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders available on the Internet and to commence mailing of the notice to all shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting beginning on or about September 18, 2020. We will mail paper copies of these materials, together with a proxy card, within three business days of a request properly made by a shareholder entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting.