    WRIT   US9825492062

WRIT MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(WRIT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 02/14 03:18:58 pm
0.0165 USD   +22.22%
WRIT MEDIA : December 31, 2021 Disclosure Statement
PU
WRIT MEDIA : December 31, 2021 Financial Report
PU
WRIT MEDIA : September30, 2021 Financial Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WRIT Media : December 31, 2021 Disclosure Statement

02/14/2022 | 03:23pm EST
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

WRIT MEDIA GROUP INC.

A Delaware Corporation

1980 Festival Plaza Drive

Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89135

Company Telephone: 702 751 2958

Company Email: info@writmediagroup.com

SIC Code: 7812

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: 12/31/2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of February 14, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 76,608,030

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 76,608,030

As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 63,680,997

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

The current name of the issuer is WRIT Media Group, Inc., listed below are the dates of any predecessor entities for the past five years and their names:

February 3, 2014 to Present

WRIT Media Group, Inc.

March 9, 2007 to February 2, 2014

Writer's Group Film Corp.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

The Company was incorporated in the State of Delaware on March 9, 2007. The Company, as of February 14, 2022,is active.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

N/A

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

N/A

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

1980 Festival Plaza Drive

Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89135

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

WRIT

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

982549206

Par or stated value:

$0.00001

Total shares authorized:

20,000,000,000 as of date: 12/31/2021

Total shares outstanding:

76,608,030

as of date: 12/31/2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

23,109,855

as of date: 12/31/2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

134

as of date: 12/31/2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

N/A

Transfer Agent

Name:

Pacific Stock Transfer Co.

Phone:

800 785 7772

Email

DanielleC@pacificstocktransfer.com

Address: 6725 Via Austi Parkway, Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No: Issuance History

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most

Recent Fiscal Year End: 03/31

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date 03/31/2019

Common: 60,720,356

Preferred: 2,290

Date of

Transacti

Number

Class of

Value of

Were

Individual

Reason for

Restricted

Exemp

Transaction

on type

of Shares

Securitie

shares

the

/ Entity

share

or

tion or

(e.g. new

Issued

s

issued

shar

Shares

issuance

Unrestricte

Registr

issuance,

(or

($/per

es

were

(e.g. for

d as of this

ation

cancellati

cancelled

share) at

issu

issued to

cash or

filing.

Type.

on,

)

Issuance

ed at

(entities

debt

shares

a

must

conversion)

returned

disc

have

-OR-

to

ount

individual

Nature of

treasury)

to

with

Services

mark

voting /

Provided

et

investme

price

nt control

at

disclosed

the

).

time

of

issu

ance

?

(Yes/

No)

05/23/2019

Cancel

125,000

Common

.0001

N/A

Patrick

Return to

Unrestricted

Arbor

treasury

03/23/2021

New

2,960,621

Common

.00001

YES

Cede & Co

N/A

Unrestricted

Issue

04/06/2121

New

2,512,951

Common

.00001

YES

Cede & Co

N/A

Unrestricted

Issue

04/12/2021

New

2,715,340

Common

.00001

YES

Cede & Co

N/A

Unrestricted

Issue

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

04/19/2021

New

2,424,533

Common

.00001

YES

Cede & Co

N/A

Unrestricted

Issue

04/23/2021

New

1,200,276

Common

.00001

YES

Cede & Co

N/A

Unrestricted

Issue

04/27/2021

New

1,258,288

Common

00001

YES

Cede & Co

N/A

Unrestricted

Issue

04/29/2/21

New

2,815,665

Common

00001

YES

Cede & Co

N/A

Unrestricted

Issue

Shares Outstanding on Date of This

Report:

Ending Balance

Date 12/31/2021

Common: 76,608,030

Preferred: 2,290

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

A. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion

Name of

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount at

Accrue

Date

Terms (e.g.

Noteholder

Issuance

Issuance

Issuance

d ($)

pricing

(entities must

(e.g. Loan,

($)

mechanism

have individual

Services,

for

with voting /

etc.)

determining

investment

conversion

control

of

disclosed).

instrument

to shares)

06/03/2014

$47,265

$47,265

68,598

09/30/2023

55% of the

Bluway Marketing,

Loan

average of

LLC/Farsani

the lowest 3

Soltani, managing

trading prices

member

over 10-day

period, floor -

$0.00004

07/29/2014

$32,500

$32,500

$46,512

09/30/2023

55% of avg

Bluway Marketing,

Loan

of lowest 3

LLC/Farsani

trading prices

Soltani, managing

over 10-day

member

period, floor -

$0.00004

09/15/2014

$63,000

$63,000

$89,469

09/30/2023

55% of the

Bluway Marketing,

Loan

average of

LLC/Farsani

the lowest 3

Soltani, managing

trading prices

member

over 10-day

period, floor -

$0.00004

07/23/2018

$26,000

$26,000

$25,186

07/23/2019

60% of the

Eagle Equities

Loan

lowest bid

LLC/Y Borenstein,

during 15-day

managing

period prior

member

to convert,

floor

$0.00004

09/23/2020

$250,000

$250,000

$41,594

09/30/2023

60% of the

Lightcatcher Film

Loan

lowest bid

Company/H

during 15-day

Hacking,

period prior

President

to convert,

floor -

$0.00004

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above

  1. Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

  1. U.S. GAAP IFRS

  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name:

Matt Lourie, Fresh Notion Group

Title:

Consultant - Accounting

Relationship to Issuer:

Outside Service Provider

  1. Issuer's Business, Products and Services

The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following:

A. Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCQB: WRIT) is a diversified media and software company whose operations include digital currency software development, including trading platforms and Blockchain solutions, content production and distribution; and video game distribution via mobile platforms.

B. Please list any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies.

Front Row Networks, Inc., Amiga Games Inc., Bison Oil and Gas Corporation, Bison Crypto Power Corporation.

C. Describe the issuers' principal products or services.

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCQB: WRIT) is a diversified media and software company whose operations include digital currency software development, including trading platforms and Blockchain solutions, oil & gas power development, crypto mining solutions, content production and distribution; and video game distribution via mobile platforms.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WRIT Media Group Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 20:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
