WRIT Media : December 31, 2021 Disclosure Statement

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

WRIT MEDIA GROUP INC.

A Delaware Corporation

1980 Festival Plaza Drive

Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89135

Company Telephone: 702 751 2958

Company Email: info@writmediagroup.com

SIC Code: 7812

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: 12/31/2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of February 14, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 76,608,030

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 76,608,030

As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 63,680,997

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

The current name of the issuer is WRIT Media Group, Inc., listed below are the dates of any predecessor entities for the past five years and their names:

February 3, 2014 to Present WRIT Media Group, Inc. March 9, 2007 to February 2, 2014 Writer's Group Film Corp.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: