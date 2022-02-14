WRIT Media : December 31, 2021 Disclosure Statement
02/14/2022 | 03:23pm EST
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
WRIT MEDIA GROUP INC.
A Delaware Corporation
1980 Festival Plaza Drive
Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89135
Company Telephone: 702 751 2958
Company Email: info@writmediagroup.com
SIC Code: 7812
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: 12/31/2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of February 14, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 76,608,030
As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 76,608,030
As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 63,680,997
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
The current name of the issuer is WRIT Media Group, Inc., listed below are the dates of any predecessor entities for the past five years and their names:
February 3, 2014 to Present
WRIT Media Group, Inc.
March 9, 2007 to February 2, 2014
Writer's Group Film Corp.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
The Company was incorporated in the State of Delaware on March 9, 2007. The Company, as of February 14, 2022,is active.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
N/A
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
N/A
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
1980 Festival Plaza Drive
Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89135
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
WRIT
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
982549206
Par or stated value:
$0.00001
Total shares authorized:
20,000,000,000 as of date: 12/31/2021
Total shares outstanding:
76,608,030
as of date: 12/31/2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
23,109,855
as of date: 12/31/2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
134
as of date: 12/31/2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
N/A
Transfer Agent
Name:
Pacific Stock Transfer Co.
Phone:
800 785 7772
Email
DanielleC@pacificstocktransfer.com
Address: 6725 Via Austi Parkway, Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐Issuance History
2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most
Recent Fiscal Year End: 03/31
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Opening Balance
Date 03/31/2019
Common: 60,720,356
Preferred: 2,290
Date of
Transacti
Number
Class of
Value of
Were
Individual
Reason for
Restricted
Exemp
Transaction
on type
of Shares
Securitie
shares
the
/ Entity
share
or
tion or
(e.g. new
Issued
s
issued
shar
Shares
issuance
Unrestricte
Registr
issuance,
(or
($/per
es
were
(e.g. for
d as of this
ation
cancellati
cancelled
share) at
issu
issued to
cash or
filing.
Type.
on,
)
Issuance
ed at
(entities
debt
shares
a
must
conversion)
returned
disc
have
-OR-
to
ount
individual
Nature of
treasury)
to
with
Services
mark
voting /
Provided
et
investme
price
nt control
at
disclosed
the
).
time
of
issu
ance
?
(Yes/
No)
05/23/2019
Cancel
125,000
Common
.0001
N/A
Patrick
Return to
Unrestricted
Arbor
treasury
03/23/2021
New
2,960,621
Common
.00001
YES
Cede & Co
N/A
Unrestricted
Issue
04/06/2121
New
2,512,951
Common
.00001
YES
Cede & Co
N/A
Unrestricted
Issue
04/12/2021
New
2,715,340
Common
.00001
YES
Cede & Co
N/A
Unrestricted
Issue
3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
04/19/2021
New
2,424,533
Common
.00001
YES
Cede & Co
N/A
Unrestricted
Issue
04/23/2021
New
1,200,276
Common
.00001
YES
Cede & Co
N/A
Unrestricted
Issue
04/27/2021
New
1,258,288
Common
00001
YES
Cede & Co
N/A
Unrestricted
Issue
04/29/2/21
New
2,815,665
Common
00001
YES
Cede & Co
N/A
Unrestricted
Issue
Shares Outstanding on Date of This
Report:
Ending Balance
Date 12/31/2021
Common: 76,608,030
Preferred: 2,290
Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020 pursuant to the tabular format above.
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
A. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion
Name of
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount at
Accrue
Date
Terms (e.g.
Noteholder
Issuance
Issuance
Issuance
d ($)
pricing
(entities must
(e.g. Loan,
($)
mechanism
have individual
Services,
for
with voting /
etc.)
determining
investment
conversion
control
of
disclosed).
instrument
to shares)
06/03/2014
$47,265
$47,265
68,598
09/30/2023
55% of the
Bluway Marketing,
Loan
average of
LLC/Farsani
the lowest 3
Soltani, managing
trading prices
member
over 10-day
period, floor -
$0.00004
07/29/2014
$32,500
$32,500
$46,512
09/30/2023
55% of avg
Bluway Marketing,
Loan
of lowest 3
LLC/Farsani
trading prices
Soltani, managing
over 10-day
member
period, floor -
$0.00004
09/15/2014
$63,000
$63,000
$89,469
09/30/2023
55% of the
Bluway Marketing,
Loan
average of
LLC/Farsani
the lowest 3
Soltani, managing
trading prices
member
over 10-day
period, floor -
$0.00004
07/23/2018
$26,000
$26,000
$25,186
07/23/2019
60% of the
Eagle Equities
Loan
lowest bid
LLC/Y Borenstein,
during 15-day
managing
period prior
member
to convert,
floor
$0.00004
09/23/2020
$250,000
$250,000
$41,594
09/30/2023
60% of the
Lightcatcher Film
Loan
lowest bid
Company/H
during 15-day
Hacking,
period prior
President
to convert,
floor -
$0.00004
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above
Financial Statements
A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:
Name:
Matt Lourie, Fresh Notion Group
Title:
Consultant - Accounting
Relationship to Issuer:
Outside Service Provider
Issuer's Business, Products and Services
The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following:
A. Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")
WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCQB: WRIT) is a diversified media and software company whose operations include digital currency software development, including trading platforms and Blockchain solutions, content production and distribution; and video game distribution via mobile platforms.
B. Please list any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies.
Front Row Networks, Inc., Amiga Games Inc., Bison Oil and Gas Corporation, Bison Crypto Power Corporation.
C. Describe the issuers' principal products or services.
WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCQB: WRIT) is a diversified media and software company whose operations include digital currency software development, including trading platforms and Blockchain solutions, oil & gas power development, crypto mining solutions, content production and distribution; and video game distribution via mobile platforms.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
