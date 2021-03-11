Log in
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

03/11/2021 | 05:12pm EST
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS). Stockholders will receive 0.90 shares of WSFS Financial Corporation common stock for each share of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $976.4 million and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/bmtc/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-bryn-mawr-bank-corporation-301245970.html

