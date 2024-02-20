WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of Bryn Mawr Trust, is pleased to announce Donald Lyons, CFP®, NSSA® and Angela S. Wagner, J.D., CEPA® as Senior Vice Presidents, Wealth Directors in Berwyn, Pa.

In their roles, Lyons and Wagner will lead the Berwyn team of advice-driven, cross-functional advisors, including investment advisors and wealth trust advisors. They will be responsible for delivering on the Client experience, business results, community visibility and brand development in the market.

“We’re thrilled to continue our growth with the appointment of Don to his new role and the hire of Angela,” said Jamie P. Hopkins, Senior Vice President, Director of Private Wealth Management. “Both Don and Angela bring more than two decades of experience to the team, expanding the depth and breadth of our bench and emphasizing our commitment to helping Clients reach their financial goals. Great people make great companies, and we have great people here. We will continue under Don and Angela’s leadership to offer the best wealth management and trust services out there.”

Prior to his latest role, Lyons was Vice President, Senior Wealth Strategist at Bryn Mawr Trust, where he provided financial planning solutions for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions focused on wealth management, retirement planning and Social Security. He has also previously worked in high level wealth management roles at PNC Private Bank, TIAA, TD Ameritrade, Fidelity Investments, J.P. Morgan and A.G. Edwards & Sons, Inc.

Lyons earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Temple University and his MBA from Pennsylvania State University Great Valley. He is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and is certified as a National Social Security Advisor®. Lyons is a resident of Montgomery County, Pa.

Prior to joining Bryn Mawr Trust, Wagner was Senior Vice President, Wealth Planning Strategist at Truist, where she provided comprehensive financial planning for high and ultra-high net worth Clients, collaborated with wealth advisors to provide wholistic advice and strategy encompassing financial analysis, estate and trust design, tax planning, and implementation of all strategies and ideas. She previously served as Vice President at Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC, and prior to that, was the owner of Wagner Law Offices.

Wagner received her bachelor’s degree in history, political science and pre-law from Drexel University and her J.D. from Widener University School of Law. She is also a Certified Exit Planning Advisor ®. Wagner is a resident of Lincoln University, Pennsylvania.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of December 31, 2023, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.6 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $84.3 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 114 offices, 88 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (57), Delaware (40), New Jersey (14), Florida (1), Nevada (1) and Virginia (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, consumer banking, treasury management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

