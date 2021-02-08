Log in
Delaware Based WSFS Institutional Services Ranks Sixth in the Securitization Industry in the Nation

02/08/2021
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Institutional Services®, a division of WSFS Bank (Nasdaq: WSFS), ranked as the sixth-most active trustee for U.S. Asset and Mortgage Backed Securities in 2020, according to Asset-Backed Alert’s ABS Database. Of the twelve trustee companies that were ranked, WSFS Institutional Services was one of only two trustees experiencing growth last year; it had the highest growth rate at 9.9%.

“We are thrilled that we were able to grow our business last year despite the tough market conditions. Our growth in market share speaks to our experienced and innovative team as well as our intense focus on client service,” said Kristin Moore, Senior Vice President, Director, Corporate Trust, WSFS Institutional Services. “Transactions happen very quickly in our industry and we have an experienced team in place to manage the complexities and risks.”

WSFS Institutional Services offers owner and indenture trustee services for asset-backed securities, indenture trustees for corporate debt issuances, custody, escrow, verification agent and independent director services, as well as administrative and collateral agents for the leveraged loan market.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $14.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $24.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact:
Rebecca Acevedo
215-253-5566
racevedo@wsfsbank.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 458 M - 333 M
Net income 2020 101 M - 73,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
Yield 2020 1,06%
Capitalization 2 161 M 2 161 M 1 574 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,72x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 838
Free-Float 86,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 50,40 $
Last Close Price 45,26 $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodger Levenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dominic C. Canuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lisa Brubaker Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jennifer Wagner Davis Independent Director
Anat M. Bird Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.85%2 161
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED6.92%67 261
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.45%50 120
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES2.55%28 502
FIRSTRAND LIMITED1.98%19 604
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-19.25%11 076
